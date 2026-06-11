House Passes Bill to Protect Free Expression, Guard Massachusetts Against Book Bans

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a bill protecting residents’ access to library materials and guarding against politically motivated book bans in the Commonwealth’s school libraries and public libraries. The bill requires local policies to be developed using nationally recognized library standards and lays out a process around challenges to library materials. The bill also protects librarians and school library professionals from retaliation.

“As Republican politicians across the country work to remove books from schools that don’t fit their strict ideological world view, this legislation is representative of the Commonwealth’s commitment to ensuring that our schools remain a place where learning is valued above all else, and where students are exposed to the experiences of people from all walks of life,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chair Michlewitz, Chair Garballey, Representative Moran, and Representative Scanlon for their hard work on this bill, as well as all my colleagues in the House for recognizing the need for these vital protections."

“While books are being banned across the nation, the Commonwealth is once again leading the way by protecting free speech and the public’s access to all kinds of materials. Books should not be banned for political or religious beliefs, and this critical piece of legislation safeguards those rights for all our residents,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Garballey, Representatives Scanlon and John Moran, and all my House colleagues for supporting such central legislation to protect civil liberties.”

“Every person and student within the Commonwealth deserves access to a strong and diverse selection of books professionally curated and set by national standards, not dictated by ideology or politics,” said Representative Sean Garballey (D-Arlington), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development. “By ensuring librarians are protected when performing their duties, and that our schools and public libraries have the support systems to comply with state law and national collection standards, we in Massachusetts are at the forefront of fighting against a new wave of censorship. I want to thank Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz, Chair Domb, Vice Chair Owens, Senator Mark, and the sponsors of the legislation in both chambers for their dedication to passing this milestone bill.”

“I learned from leaders who served in my seat before me – including the great Mel King - that there are moments when we must stand up for civil rights,” Representative John Moran (D-Boston), main sponsor of the bill. “Today I stand with our librarians, our students, and our commitment to intellectual freedom. At a time when the loudest voices too often dominate, libraries remain quiet spaces where curiosity is encouraged, knowledge is accessible, and free expression is protected. Let us ensure they remain that way across the Commonwealth.”

“I am proud that the House is voting to pass my bill today, to protect free expression and freedom to read in libraries across Massachusetts,” said Representative Adam J. Scanlon (D-North Attleborough), main sponsor of the bill. “This is not a partisan issue, and all people from across the political spectrum have much to fear from ideologues policing what other people and their families may read. The freedom to read widely, encounter a broad spectrum of ideas, and learn freely is key to ensuring the preparation of able and civically-minded citizens.”

In Massachusetts, attempts to restrict access through book bans are on the rise, according to the Massachusetts Library Association. The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) queried public libraries about attempts to censor and restrict access, and in 2025, public libraries reported 33 formal challenges, more than in seven years combined. Informal challenges in public libraries also continued to increase with 86 libraries reporting 3,093 informal challenges to materials, services, and programs. This trend reflects national data collected by the American Library Association (ALA) which has tracked a sharp surge in censorship attempts since 2021, with a record high in 2023 of 1,247 attempts nationally.

School Libraries

The bill passed today adds to the rights and responsibilities of students the right to receive information, including school library materials deemed educational and age appropriate. School library materials—including books, textbooks, curricula, instructional materials, and other library resources—must be age appropriate and serve an educational purpose.

Under the bill, determinations about whether materials are age appropriate must be made by qualified school library professionals using their professional training and expertise, and not based on personal, political, or doctrinal beliefs. In districts without a licensed school library teacher, the responsibility falls to the designated school official responsible for library collections.

Under the bill, every school district would be required to adopt a written policy governing the selection and use of school library materials and facilities. These policies must align with standards established by the ALA and include a clear process for handling complaints and challenges to library materials. School districts would file their policies annually with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and report any challenges or attempts to remove or restrict materials.

The bill also establishes a formal review process for challenged materials. Any challenged item would remain available while the review is underway. A review committee appointed by the superintendent and school committee would conduct a public hearing and make a recommendation. School committees could remove materials only after determining, based on clear and convincing evidence, that the material lacks educational, literary, artistic, personal, or social value and is not age appropriate for any student attending the school. Students and parents would have the right to appeal those decisions.

The legislation protects school library professionals from disciplinary action, loss of licensure, transfer, fines, or other penalties related to the selection of library materials.

Public Libraries

Under this bill, public libraries would be required to adopt and publicly post written policies governing the selection and use of library materials and facilities. These policies must incorporate the ALA’s Bill of Rights and ensure that materials are not selected, restricted, or removed based on personal, political, or doctrinal viewpoints.

The MBLC would provide resources and model policies to help public libraries and school districts develop or update their local policies. Through the Massachusetts Library System, the board would support libraries in implementing best practices and responding to challenges.

The legislation also protects librarians by prohibiting disciplinary actions, involuntary transfers, loss of certification, fines, or other penalties related to their professional decisions regarding library collections.

The bill requires MBLC to submit an annual report to the Legislature detailing book challenges and their impacts on communities across the Commonwealth. The report would include information about the libraries involved, the materials challenged, and the outcomes of those challenges.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 153-3 and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.