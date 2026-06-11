House Passes Fiscal Year 2026 Supplemental Budget

The Massachusetts House of Representatives today passed a $228 million supplemental budget to address time-sensitive budget deficiencies, including winter storm recovery costs, public safety operations, substance use treatment services, homelessness assistance, and emergency management expenses.

“This legislation fulfills one of the Legislature’s most important responsibilities; ensuring that key state programs and services are adequately funded – a role that is especially critical during periods of fiscal uncertainty and increased strain on local budgets,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chairman Michlewitz and the House Committee on Ways and Means for their work on this legislation, as well as all my colleagues in the House for recognizing the importance of these vital investments.”

“This spending package will allow the Commonwealth to settle critical deficiencies and put the difficult winter of a few months ago behind us. This legislation will also make critical reforms to how school construction grants are awarded to our cities and towns, and lead to online lottery revenue to be directed towards early education costs,” said Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means (D-Boston). “I want to thank Speaker Mariano and all my House colleagues for their support on this timely spending initiative.”

Key investments in the supplemental budget passed today include:

$159.8 million for snow and ice removal costs incurred by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Department of Conservation and Recreation, funded through Fair Share revenues

$22.5 million to support the implementation of no-cost calls in Fiscal Year 2026, including $12.5 million for sheriffs and $10 million for the Department of Corrections

$14 million for the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services to address increased utilization and ensure continued access to treatment and recovery services

$9.5 million for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to support costs associated with snow emergency response and recovery efforts

$8.1 million for homelessness programs to help maintain services for vulnerable individuals and families

$1.7 million for Massachusetts National Guard expenses related to winter storm response activities

In addition to these investments, the bill includes several policy initiatives:

Updates veterans’ bonus eligibility requirements by requiring a veteran to be living in Massachusetts, rather than having lived in the Commonwealth for at least six months before entering service, to qualify for certain veterans’ bonus payments

Allows revenues generated through future online lottery operations to be directed to the Early Education and Care grant fund, creating an additional source of support for early childhood education initiatives

Expands the Massachusetts School Building Authority's capacity to support local school construction projects by increasing its grant authorization limit from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion and allowing 10 percent additional grants over the limit each fiscal year

Extends the maximum length of stay in the Emergency Assistance program’s “bridge shelter track” from six months to nine months for eligible families with children and pregnant women

Eliminates the $10 surcharge currently imposed on car-sharing rentals

Authorizes the Commissioner of Insurance to assess pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and collect at least $1 million annually to fund the state's oversight and regulation of PBMs

The bill passed the House of Representatives 154-2 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.