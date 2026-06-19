Jenny Oaks Baker launches national tour celebrating America's 250th with 'American Mosaic' at iconic landmarks

American Mosaic 2026 Tour Schedule Jenny Oaks Baker American Mosaic features a large, diverse cast Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four American Mosaic celebrates America's 250th

Original production will be staged on the National Mall, at Mount Rushmore and in Zion National Park

There is nothing quite like the power of music to unite us, and I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to bring American Mosaic to these remarkable places,” — Jenny Oaks Baker

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker , performing with her accomplished children, musical group Family Four, and a full ensemble of choir and dancers, will celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence with a six-stop national tour headlined by " American Mosaic ." The original production will be staged at some of the country's most storied landmarks."American Mosaic" tells the country's story through the peoples, cultures, and beliefs that have combined to shape the nation. The production features music by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor, script by New York Times bestselling author Jason F. Wright, narration by actor and television host Ben Lomu, and performances by professional dancers and children’s choirs. Some shows will also feature Broadway vocalist Oyoyo Bonner.The tour's highlighted performance takes place at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 29. Additional featured performances include Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater on Aug. 22 and Zion National Park on Sept. 5, all part of a broader initiative to celebrate America's 250th anniversary."There is nothing quite like the power of music to unite us, and I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to bring ‘American Mosaic’ to these remarkable places," Baker said. "This show is a true labor of love, a musical tapestry that celebrates the very heart of who we are. It honors our devotion to God, our deep love for this country, and the rich, diverse culture that weaves us together. To perform these sacred and patriotic melodies surrounded by the spirit of freedom and faith is an absolute honor."Baker believes the landmarks help shape the show nearly as much as the music. The monuments of the nation's capital, the granite faces of Mount Rushmore, and the red cliffs of Zion are meant to ground the performance in a place with its own meaning, and each drives home "American Mosaic's" central message — what Americans share far outweighs what divides them.For Baker and her team, the tour is also an expression of testimony. They hope the music will bridge divides and remind listeners that, whatever their backgrounds, they share a common origin as children of a loving Creator. “America’s 250th provides the perfect opportunity to remind one another that we don’t just belong to the same country,” Baker added. “We belong to the same God.”“American Mosaic” and the 2026 tour are presented by SoulFill Music Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to inspiring sacred music experiences. It’s also made possible through the generous support of Kinderhook Industries, KNOX, America250 and United We Pledge, and through joint coordination with the Eden Arts and Immersive Media Festival.“‘American Mosaic’ reflects the spirit of this 250th anniversary event by celebrating the stories, values, and shared experiences that connect us as Americans," said Julia Levitan, founder and CEO of Eden Arts and Immersive Media Festival. "We are honored to collaborate with SoulFill Music Foundation and Jenny Oaks Baker to bring these performances to some of our nation's most iconic destinations.”"Staging ‘American Mosaic’ at these American landmarks in collaboration with like-minded organizations and artists is a profound milestone for the SoulFill Music Foundation," said Katie Larsen, the foundation's executive director. "By presenting a program that so beautifully honors God, country, and our shared culture – in collaboration with other nonprofits like the Eden Arts and Immersive Media Festival – this tour does exactly what SoulFill was created to do. We are thrilled to support this celebration of faith and freedom across the country – to use music to unite us all."2026 Tour DatesJune 23 — With the Utah Symphony, Thanksgiving Point Ashton Gardens, Lehi, UtahJune 29 — Great American State Fair, National Mall, Washington, D.C. (Free event; reservation required.)July 24 — Bountiful Handcart Days, Bountiful City Park, Bountiful, Utah (Free event; no ticket required.)Aug. 22 — Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater (Free event; park admission required.)Sept. 5 — Zion National Park, O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, Springdale, UtahSept. 23 — With the Baltimore Symphony, Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MdTickets and additional information are available at JennyOaksBaker.com About Jenny Oaks BakerJenny Oaks Baker is a Grammy-nominated violinist and Billboard chart-topping recording artist whose music has reached audiences around the world. Known for her expressive performances and commitment to uplifting music, Baker's concerts have become meaningful traditions for families and communities nationwide. She performs alongside her children, musical group Family Four.About SoulFill Music FoundationSoulFill Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing faith-centered musical experiences that uplift, heal, and unite individuals and families through the power of the arts.ContactKatie LarsenExecutive Director SoulFill Music Foundationkatie.larsen@soulfillmusic.org

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