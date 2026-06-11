ADOT wins 5 awards for excellence in transportation partnering

The winners of the 2025 Arizona Transportation Partnering Excellence Award have been announced, and ADOT received five awards for roadway construction partnerships.

The annual competition recognizes partnering processes and achievements related to transportation. The criteria defines partnering as “a formal process of collaborative teamwork to achieve measurable results through agreements and productive working relationships.”

Here are the ADOT projects that were recognized:

City of Flagstaff Fourth Street-Cedar Avenue-Lockett Road

Award for Roadway (under $5 million).

Partnership with Fann Contracting.

This project included replacing a signalized intersection with a newly constructed roundabout to improve motorist and pedestrian safety and reduce speeds.

US 60 Emergency Work

Award for Roadway (under $5 million).

Partnership with Ames Construction.

This emergency project was to repair damage to the roadway so two-lane travel could resume on a section of US 60 affected by heavy flooding.

Interstate 17: Happy Valley Road to State Route 74

Award for Roadway ($5 million to $25 million).

Partnership with ACME Concrete Paving.

This major pavement project used diamond grinding to extend the life of the pavement, improving safety and creating a smoother driving experience.

Interstate 10: Scaddan Wash to Plomosa

Award for Roadway ($5 million to $25 million).

Partnership with FNF Construction.

This paving preservation project removed the existing pavement surface and replaced it with new asphalt. It also included replacing the guardrail, signage and lighting.

Loop 101: Princess Drive to Shea Boulevard

Award for Roadway (over $25 million).

Partnership with FNF Construction.

This improvement project added one general-purpose lane in each direction a nd modified existing interchanges to improve traffic flow on Loop 101 and its cross streets.

The winners will be recognized at the American Council of Engineering Companies of Arizona (ACEC Arizona) 2026 Conference on Roads and Streets in Tucson in September.