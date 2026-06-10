Updated with Video and Photos: Suspects Sought in Gallatin Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in an attempted armed robbery that led to a shooting.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at approximately 6:19 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the unit block of Gallatin Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. The suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun while demanding the victim's property. A physical altercation ensued, which resulted in the suspect shooting the victim. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the male victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9fl50OqCk_4

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26072668

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