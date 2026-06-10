Updated with Video and Photos: Suspects Sought in Gallatin Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects in an attempted armed robbery that led to a shooting.
On Thursday, May 28, 2026, at approximately 6:19 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the unit block of Gallatin Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. The suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun while demanding the victim's property. A physical altercation ensued, which resulted in the suspect shooting the victim. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the male victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/9fl50OqCk_4
Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26072668
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.