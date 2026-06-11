Georgia Expands Animal Entry Requirements Following Sixth New World Screwworm Detection in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) will immediately implement enhanced interstate animal movement requirements for all warm-blooded animals entering Georgia from the entire state of Texas and 4 New Mexico counties following recent detections of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Texas and New Mexico. These proactive measures are intended to protect Georgia’s agricultural industry and animal health and may be updated as new information becomes available.

“In light of additional NWS detections, we are implementing additional animal state entry requirements to protect Georgia’s #1 industry as well as livestock and pets in our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Anyone bringing animals into Georgia from states affected by New World Screwworm must follow these requirements to help us prevent the spread of NWS. I encourage all Georgians to stay informed, follow established animal movement guidelines, and work with us to protect the health of our industry, animals, economy, and our state.”

The enhanced requirements apply to animals originating from:

The State of Texas; and

The New Mexico counties of Eddy, Chaves, Lea, and Roosevelt.

If you are coming from an infested zone – TX or NM (call 505-841-6161), follow the guidance in Box 1.

If you are coming from Eddy, Chaves, Roosevelt, or portions of Lea County, New Mexico, or parts of Texas not in the “infested zone,” follow the guidance in Box 2.

To learn more about New World Screwworm, visit https://agr.georgia.gov/new-world-screwworm.

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