NHDP Statement on Corporate Sellout John Sununu Filing to Run for U.S. Senate In response to Republican John Sununu filing to run for U.S. Senate, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: “New Hampshire already rejected John Sununu in 2008 for selling Granite Staters out to Big Pharma, Big Oil, and Wall Street. Since then, he’s grown his net worth by as much as 35 million dollars by sitting on corporate boards and holding stocks in the same industries he once served in Washington. Now, Sununu is selling New Hampshire out again by backing Donald Trump’s costly war with Iran, his toxic tariff agenda, and the GOP’s inhumane cuts to Medicaid and Medicare. Granite Staters see through his charade and recognize Sununu for what he is: someone who will sell us out at every chance for Donald Trump and corporate special interests.”

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