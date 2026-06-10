Sellout Sununu Files With Plenty of Reminders That He Sold New Hampshire Out Before and is Running to Sell Us Out Again They’re calling it the most underwhelming filing event of the 2026 election cycle. Earlier today, John Sununu filed to be on the ballot for U.S. Senate at the Secretary of State’s office and was surrounded not by supporters, but with signs and a giant check blasting him for cashing in and selling Granite Staters out to corporate special interests like Big Oil, Big Pharma, and Wall Street. “John Sununu didn’t even try to bring Granite Staters to his filing today because his tired campaign isn’t about the people of New Hampshire — it’s about selling out to Donald Trump and corporate special interests,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Sununu thinks he can win this race by hiding from voters and letting Koch-backed special interest groups flood our state with millions of dollars, all while he backs Trump’s agenda that is raising costs on everything from gas to groceries. Sununu is about the past, not the future, and that’s why he will be rejected like he was eighteen years ago.” Here are just some of the ways Sununu had sold Granite Staters out to Donald Trump and corporate special interests: See more below:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.