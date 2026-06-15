EPC Energy Inc., Awarded EPC Contract for 40MW Solar PV and 10MW/34.7MWh Battery Energy Storage Project in Kenya

A completed EPC Energy Inc Project in New Mexico

EPC Energy Inc Selected to Deliver Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning & 3-Year Operations & Maintenance Services for the Maingi Solar Project

This award represents a major milestone for EPC Energy Inc., and demonstrates our capability to execute complex utility-scale renewable energy projects internationally” — Phil Small, Jr.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Energy, Inc., (an AI Energy, Inc. subsidy) a provider of utility-scale renewable energy, battery energy storage and energy management solutions, today announced the successful execution of a contract to provide Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, and Three-Year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for the Maingi Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project located in Nakuru County, Kenya.The project consists of a 40MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant integrated with a 10MW / 34.7MWh AC-Coupled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and represents a significant investment in Kenya’s growing renewable energy infrastructure.The project is being developed by Multi-Link Investments Group Limited, with EPC Energy serving as the project’s EPC contractor responsible for delivering the complete solar and battery energy storage facility. Commercial operation is expected during Q4 2027.“This award represents a major milestone for EPC Energy Inc., and demonstrates our capability to execute complex utility-scale renewable energy projects internationally,” said Phil Small, Jr., Director of Sales for EPC Energy, Inc. “We are honored to have been selected by Multi-Link Investments Group to deliver this important project, which will provide clean, reliable energy while supporting Kenya’s ambitious grid modernization objectives.”Utility-Scale Solar GenerationThe Maingi Solar Project will utilize high-efficiency LESSO TOPCon Bifacial modules, providing exceptional energy yield and long-term reliability under Kenya’s favorable solar resource conditions. Upon completion, the 40MW solar facility is expected to generate more than 70 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually.Kenya is recognized as Africa’s renewable energy leader, with a generation mix heavily supported by geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar resources. The Maingi Solar Project will further strengthen the country’s energy portfolio while helping meet increasing electricity demand driven by economic growth and industrial development.Advanced Battery Energy Storage SystemAs part of EPC Energy’s scope, the company will deliver a fully integrated 10MW / 34.7MWh Battery Energy Storage System utilizing EPC Energy’s fully integrated E2500 series utility-scale energy storage platform.The battery system will consist of:-Eight (8) Cornex 4.33MWh battery energy storage containers-Eight (8) 1,250kW bidirectional power conversion systems (PCS)-EPC Energy’s proprietary Energy Management System aiMacs (EMS) -AC-coupled architecture for operational flexibility and grid supportThe battery energy storage system will enhance project performance by enabling:-Renewable energy firming-Energy shifting and dispatch optimization-Peak demand management-Grid stabilization and reliability support-Frequency and voltage regulation-Renewable energy curtailment reductionBy integrating utility-scale energy storage with solar generation, the facility will be capable of delivering reliable and dispatchable renewable energy to the grid while maximizing the value of the solar resources.EPC Energy’s Scope of WorkUnder the contract, EPC Energy will provide:-Engineering and detailed design-Procurement of major equipment and balance-of-plant components-Construction management and project execution-Solar PV plant integration-Battery Energy Storage System integration-Energy Management System deployment-Testing and commissioning-Performance verification-Three-year Operations & Maintenance servicesThe project leverages EPC Energy’s expertise in renewable energy integration, utility-scale battery storage systems, power conversion systems, controls, commissioning, and long-term asset support.Strengthening Kenya’s Energy FutureAs Kenya continues to expand renewable generation capacity and modernize its electrical infrastructure, energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important tools for improving grid flexibility, reliability, and efficiency.The Maingi Solar PV and BESS Project demonstrates how solar generation and advanced energy storage technologies can work together to provide sustainable, reliable, and economically beneficial power generation while supporting national energy security objectives.“We look forward to working closely with Multi-Link Investments Group, Maingi Solar Park Limited, local stakeholders, and the broader project team to successfully deliver this landmark renewable energy project,” added Small. “The Maingi project reflects the future of energy infrastructure—combining clean generation with advanced storage technologies to create a more resilient and sustainable grid.”About EPC Energy, Inc.EPC Energy, Inc. (an AI Energy, Inc. Subsidy) provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, turnkey battery energy storage systems, energy management systems, microgrid controls, and long-term operational support services for commercial, industrial, utility-scale, and critical infrastructure energy projects. The company specializes in integrating renewable energy resources, battery storage technologies, and intelligent controls to deliver reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.