Realtree® and Georgia DNR Team Up with the Atlanta Braves for Year Two of “Hunting & Fishing Night” at Truist Park

Back by popular demand, Hunting & Fishing Night returns to Truist Park on August 29, 2026, as Georgia-based Realtree®, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Atlanta Braves team up once again for a night celebrating Braves baseball, outdoor tradition, conservation, and fun for the whole family.

Following a great turnout and incredible excitement from last year’s inaugural event, year two is shaping up to be even bigger and more memorable. Fans across Braves Country embraced the opportunity to bring together two passions that run deep throughout Georgia and the Southeast: cheering on the Braves and spending time outdoors. This year, Realtree, Georgia DNR, and the Braves are building on that momentum with another engaging, family-friendly experience for fans of all ages.

“We’re proud to return for a second year partnering with the Atlanta Braves and Realtree to highlight the mission of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the many outdoor opportunities available across our state,” said Walter Rabon, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “This event gives us a great opportunity to connect with families and fans of all ages through hands-on activities and interactive experiences in the heart of The Battery.”

"Hunting & Fishing Night was a tremendous hit in its first year, and we couldn't be more excited to bring it back to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for an even bigger celebration on August 29th,” said Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Marketing Adam Zimmerman. “Our fans showed us just how deeply outdoor traditions are woven into the fabric of Braves Country, and this event is a perfect reflection of that. Partnering again with Realtree and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources allows us to create a truly unique experience and one that connects so many of our fans to something they're passionate about beyond the game. Throw in a Chipper Jones Realtree APX® camo jersey giveaway, and we think this is going to be a night that no outdoor enthusiast wants to miss."

The evening will feature interactive outdoor-themed displays and educational activations from Georgia DNR all across The Battery Atlanta, giving fans the chance to explore hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreation in a fun and approachable setting. From live animal encounters and fishing education to hands-on displays, giveaways, and outdoor activities, Hunting & Fishing Night is designed for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and Braves fans alike. Other Hunting & Fishing Night elements will be incorporated inside Truist Park and throughout the game presentation as well.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s giveaway will feature a limited-edition Realtree APX® camo Atlanta Braves jersey featuring the iconic No. 10 Chipper Jones name and number for the first 15,000 fans through the gates, available in size adult large and extra-large. The jersey celebrates one of the most beloved players in Braves history and an avid outdoorsman, while bringing together the unmistakable look of Realtree camo with the pride and tradition of Braves baseball.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Realtree camo, come early to engage with the various Georgia DNR live displays, and join the celebration as late August brings the anticipation of hunting season, fall traditions, and time spent outdoors across the South.

Don’t miss this special night where Braves baseball, Realtree camo, Georgia DNR, and Georgia’s outdoor traditions come together again for an unforgettable evening at Truist Park. Visit braves.com/huntingandfishing for all of the details.