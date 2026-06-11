NC Legislators Seek Voter Approval To Control Local Property Taxes

Public Schools First NC

NC legislators moved forward with amending the state constitution to let them control how local governments set their property taxes.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NC Legislature has voted to place two constitutional amendments on the November 3, 2026 ballot. One of these amendments is House Bill 1089 : Constitutional Amendment Property Tax Levy Limit. It reads, “The General Assembly shall enact general laws limiting the amount by which the levy of taxes on property may increase, which may include exceptions."This ballot initiative has generated concern among local elected officials who are responsible for funding a wide range of local services such as public school buildings, public transportation, law enforcement, water and sewer systems, public and mental health services, elections, emergency medical services, fire protection and much more. Local leaders are concerned that legislators will restrict how much a local government’s revenue from property taxes could grow each year regardless of how much expenses grow.The amendment’s lack of details on what the limits would be and when they would start have added to the resistance growing from local governments across the state. Leaders worry that the amendment could severely restrict an important revenue source for local governments. This could lead to cuts to services and would limit their ability to self-govern based on their unique community needs. Don Mial, Chair of the Wake County Commissioners stated: “At the end of the day, those amenities and different things that they are used to here in the community, a lot of those things we're not going to be able to (fund)."Opponents of House Bill 1089 point out that if the state government passed budgets with adequate funding, local governments would be able to reduce property taxes. An example was given by Wake County Manager David Ellis who reported that if the N.C. General Assembly (NCGA) fully funded its state obligations, the county could have lowered its property tax rate by 19 to 30 cents, which would have saved the owner of a $450,000 home between $850 and $1,000 annually. (1)The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) represents commissioners in every NC county. (2) NCACC has issued strong opposition to the state legislative efforts to restrict or cap local property taxes, arguing that these locally controlled revenues are the lifeblood of county governments and necessary to fund vital servicesThe NC Budget and Tax Center reports that property taxes are the largest source of revenue for NC counties and cities. (3) This nonprofit research organization is a good source for voters who want to learn more about how these constitutional amendments impact local budgets and community services.1. Manager Ellis recommends: https://www.wake.gov/news/manager-ellis-recommends-228-billion-budget-fiscal-year-2027 2. North Carolina Association of County Commissioners: https://www.ncacc.org/county-advocacy/property-tax/ 3. property taxes: https://www.nctreasurer.gov/blog/2025/10/02/2025-annual-financial-information-report-afir

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.