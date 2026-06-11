Kuvings Celebrates World Blood Donor Day with Vitality Juice Recipes for Post-Donation Recovery

How to refuel after donating blood Watermelon Hydrating Juice by Kuvings Spinach green juice by Kuvings Red Power Juice, Photo by @larigeibfood

Juicing nutrient-rich ingredients has never been easier thanks to the advanced engineering of the Kuvings AUTO10S.

SOUTH KOREA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This World Blood Donor Day, Kuvings invites consumers to celebrate the spirit of giving by investing in their own health and well-being. As a global brand dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles through fresh nutrition, Kuvings believes that small daily habits—such as consuming nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables—can contribute to stronger, healthier communities.Crucially, eating a well-balanced meal before giving blood and staying thoroughly hydrated after your donation are vital steps to safeguard a donor's health.Kuvings is sharing three vibrant juice recipes packed with vitamins, minerals, and hydration-supporting ingredients. Prepared with the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer AUTO10S, these recipes offer a delicious way to support daily wellness, maintain healthy nutrient levels, and stay energized throughout the day. Red Power Juice (Energy & Iron Booster)This vibrant, ruby-red juice is a nutritional powerhouse. Beetroot is historically celebrated for supporting healthy blood flow and iron levels, making it the perfect post-donation or daily vitality drink.- 1 Beetroot (peeled)- 2 Apples- ½ Lemon (peeled)- A small piece of ginger (optional for an extra kick) Hydrating Juice (Fluid & Recovery Balance)Staying hydrated is critical for fluid volume recovery. This incredibly refreshing blend ensures your body remains hydrated, strong, and completely satiated.- ½ kg Watermelon- 2 Cucumbers- 2 Celery sticks- 1 Lemon- 8–10 Mint leaves🥬 Spinach Green Juice (Fatigue Relief)The iron components of spinach and kale aids in blood production to improve the transfer of oxygen from lungs to the cell body and the lemon adds a citrusy kick in addition to the very essential Vitamin C.- Purple grapes 1 kg- Green apple 1- Spinach 1 bunch- Kale 1 bunch- Lemon 1✨Redefining Convenience: The Kuvings AUTO10S Juicing nutrient-rich ingredients has never been easier thanks to the advanced engineering of the Kuvings AUTO10S. Engineered to save time while maximizing nutritional yield, it features:✅ Hands-Free 3L Auto Hopper: The large hopper allows users to load whole fruits and vegetables at once. The juicer automatically cuts, feeds, and juices the ingredients, cutting down prep time to virtually zero.✅ Powerful & Quiet Motor: Designed for maximum efficiency, the heavy-duty motor effortlessly crushes tough root vegetables and leafy greens while operating at a whisper-quiet decibel level.✅ Easy Cleaning: Cleanup is just as seamless as the juicing process. A dedicated rotating cleaning brush designed specifically for the strainer is included, making maintenance quick, efficient, and effortless.👉About KuvingsKuvings is a leading kitchen appliance brand loved by health conscious people throughout over 92 countries. We strive to develop the highest quality products that make healthy living more efficient, convenient, anddelicious.

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