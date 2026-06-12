Hilton Hotel Tahiti in French Polynesia Achieves Green Globe Certification

Hilton Hotel Tahiti

Hilton Hotel Tahiti’s flagship achievement is its partnership with OceanIA, a local NGO dedicated to marine conservation in French Polynesia.

If I am personally committed to this sustainability journey, it is because I believe in a form of tourism that gives back as much as it receives, tourism that actively protects what makes it possible.” — Étienne Chaligné, Purchasing & CSR Manager at the hotel.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe certification has been awarded to Hilton Hotel Tahiti , located in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia. For sophisticated travelers, the very best of Tahitian elegance is celebrated here with stunning ocean views that bring the natural beauty of Moorea Island and the Pacific Ocean to every corner.“We are delighted to have achieved our inaugural Green Globe certification. The Fenua (or “our land” in Tahitian) is not a backdrop, it is our home. And if I am personally committed to this sustainability journey, it is because I believe in a form of tourism that gives back as much as it receives, tourism that actively protects what makes it possible. Individual awareness is not a ‘nice to have’: it is the starting point of everything that truly matters, and everything that lasts,” said Étienne Chaligné, Purchasing & CSR Manager at the hotel.Hilton Hotel Tahiti’s flagship achievement is its partnership with OceanIA, a local NGO dedicated to marine conservation in French Polynesia. Together, Oceania and the hotel have developed, a program that combines environmental protection, education and innovation. A key milestone has been the installation of an autonomous solar powered observation platform consisting of cameras and artificial intelligence systems. The platform enables a better understanding and monitoring of marine life and strengthens awareness about cetacean protection. In future, an app will be developed, for use by both ships travelling in the region and the general public, to detect the movement of whales and dolphins and avoid collisions.Utilising the latest technology, the OceanIA project engages both guests and hotel team members through an education program that links marine conservation with responsible hospitality. In parallel, the hotel supports Oceania’s work in the field through financial donations and carrying out environmental awareness initiatives. This partnership reflects Hilton Hotel Tahiti’s long-term commitment to protecting the Fenua and building meaningful local collaborations that generate real impact.The island property’s comprehensive waste management practices follow a structured internal process which is supported by all staff members, ensuring consistency across departments and daily operations. A dedicated on-site sorting process and clear operational signage have been implemented where waste is separated into 14 different waste streams (mono-material sorting). Each waste type is directly routed to the appropriate recycling channels leading to improvements in the quality of recycled materials and reductions in cross contamination.At Hilton Hotel Tahiti, staff engagement and training in relation to environmental, social and cultural responsibilities involves the entire hotel team and is not limited to a small “green group”. Training and awareness sessions are conducted for all staff members and a designated team specifically oversees and integrates sustainability practices into waste management operations to ensure quality control and methodical routines are maintained to minimize environmental impact. In addition, broader training programs linked to social responsibility and wellbeing are delivered including sessions on narcotics, various addictions, and violence against women. These training programs strengthen a culture of care, prevention and responsibility across the property.ContactÉtienne ChalignéResponsable Économat & RSE/ Purchasing & CSR ManagerHilton Hotel TahitiBP 60, 98713 Papeete,Tahiti, French Polynesia.E. etienne.chaligne@hilton.comM: +689 87 77 83 22F: +689 40 86 48 21

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