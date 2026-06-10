New in the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App: View your benefit overpayment debt details

Veterans who have a benefit overpayment debt can now view debt balances and details related to disability compensation, pension, and education benefits debt using the VA Health and Benefits mobile app.

What is benefit overpayment debt?

A benefit overpayment can occur when a Veteran receives more VA benefits than they were entitled to receive. This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as changes in eligibility or updated information received after a payment was already issued.

Understanding the details of an overpayment debt is an important step in managing VA benefits and making informed decisions about next steps.

What’s new?

This latest enhancement allows Veterans to access key information about their benefit overpayment debt directly through the VA Health and Benefits mobile app, making it easier to stay informed and manage their benefits from anywhere.

Veterans who have a benefit overpayment debt will be able to view:

Current debt balance

Debt Status

Date the debt was established

Benefit program associated with the debt

Additional details related to the overpayment

This feature helps provide broader access to debt information and supports a more seamless digital experience.

Why this matters

Veteran surveys indicate that they want easier access to their VA information when and where they need it. By bringing overpayment debt details into the mobile app, we’re making it simpler to:

Stay informed about benefit related debts

Monitor debt information on-the-go

Access their VA benefits situation

Providing timely, accessible information helps Veterans take action more quickly and confidently when managing their benefits.

How to access your benefit overpayment debt details

To view benefit overpayment debt information:

Open the VA Health and Benefits mobile app. Sign in using your preferred secure sign-in method. Navigate to the Payments section Select the overpayment to view debt information. Review your available debt details

If you don’t have a benefit overpayment debt, a notice will display that you don’t have any benefit overpayments.

Continuing to improve the Veteran experience

The VA Health and Benefits mobile app is designed to give Veterans secure, convenient access to important health care and benefits information. The addition of overpayment debt details is another step toward providing a more comprehensive self-service experience within the app.

VA remains committed to improving digital tools that help Veterans access information they need, whenever they need it. Update your VA Health and Benefits mobile app to explore the latest features and enhancements.

To learn more about the VA Health and Benefits App or to download the app, visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-and-benefits.

Questions or need assistance?

If you have questions or need additional support regarding a VA benefit overpayment debt, assistance is readily available via Ask VA at https://ask.va.gov (select Debt for benefit overpayments and health care copay bills as the category) or call 800-827-0648.