FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN ARTSPACE GALLERY presents Zoë Camper: Still Life with Technology

June 9 2026

The College of Southern Nevada, School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts will host an exhibition of mixed-media drawings that explore the relationship between humanity and technology in art and in life. Zoë Camper: Still Life with Technology opens on Friday, June 26, 2026, and will run through Saturday, September 19, 2026, in the Artspace Gallery on the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. A special gallery talk and artist reception with light refreshments will take place in the Artspace Gallery on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 6:00 pm.

Zoë Camper is a London-native, Las Vegas-based artist whose work explores the intersection of technology, creativity, and the human experience. Working across fantastical landscapes, portraiture, industrial imagery, and conceptual works, Camper begins each piece with a story, often a commentary on how technology shapes or complicates our lives, with pencil as a favorite medium.

A pioneer in merging analog and digital practices, Camper incorporates XR tools, encryption, and blockchain-adjacent techniques to both produce the work and embed provenance within it. In June 2024, Camper launched The ValleRy, a VR hybrid gallery connecting a home studio to a broader exhibition space. Camper is CEO of Zoë Camper LLC, a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts, co-founder of The Creative Measure (a collaborative focused on expanding creativity’s role in shaping technology), and a board member of the Goldwell Open Air Museum in Beatty, Nevada. A career spanning international exhibitions and conferences includes co-creating the UK’s first IBM Watson AI virtual health companion, lecturing at the University of the Arts London, and teaching at the BBC Academy. Camper holds an Honours Degree in 3D Design and a Postgraduate Certificate of Education.

Speaking of the work, Camper situates Still Life with Technology within a tradition stretching back to the industrial revolution, “From Charlie Chaplin’s questioning of the machine in ‘Modern Times’ to Umberto Boccioni’s exhilarating ideals about technology’s possibilities, modern-day artists have created a vital and powerful dialog about the impact of technology.” Still Life with Technology carries that conversation forward.

Camper continues, “A body of work that I hope has an impact on those who view it, enabling them to continue to question the role of technology in society.” The work holds wonder and wariness in equal measure: “There is a thrill to the subject matter, almost a feeling of excitement and foreboding…the incredible ironies that the technology we develop often has. Some applications are without doubt amazing, and some are utterly awful.”

The CSN Artspace Gallery is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Artspace Gallery is upstairs above the main entrance lobby on the North Las Vegas campus, located at 3200 E. Cheyenne Avenue, one mile East of I-15 North.”

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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