FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN FINE ARTS GALLERY PRESENTS – Emily Moores: Intermission

June 10 2026

The College of Southern Nevada, School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts will host a solo installation art exhibition that draws from everyday materials such as paper, fabric, and plastic by Cincinnati, Ohio-based artist Emily Moores. Emily Moores: Intermission opens Thursday, July 2, 2026, and runs through Saturday, September 26, 2026, in the Fine Arts Gallery on the North Las Vegas Campus of the College of Southern Nevada. A special Gallery Talk and Opening Reception, with refreshments, will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 6:00 pm.

Emily Moores is a visual artist whose hand-cut and ornately layered works range from intimate wall pieces to large-scale installations that invite the playful engagement of the body as essential to understanding and experiencing space.

She earned her BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art and her MFA from the University of Cincinnati. Moores was selected as one of Women to Watch 2020, by the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in collaboration with the Ohio Advisory Group of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. She has exhibited nationally at venues including the Akron Art Museum, the Contemporary Arts Center (OH), the Ruffin Gallery (VA), the Loudon House (KY), and the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at Sheridan College (WY). Moores is a recipient of the Ohio Cultural Arts Individual Artist Award, the Summerfair Individual Artist Grant, and the ArtPrize Seed Grant.

With respect to her work, Moores states, “I transform a physical space or surface of a paper into a whimsical environment using colorful patterns, textures, and ornamentation. The inspiration for my intricate patterns and design elements derived from everyday objects, like wallpaper, decorative china, and playgrounds. With overstimulation from screens and a fast-paced accomplishment culture, the physical nature of textures and patterns can bring viewers into the physical reality.”

She continues, “My artwork uses playful and joyful colors and textures to create spaces for viewers to get lost in. I use everyday materials (such as paper, fabric, and plastic) because I want viewers to already have a tactile connection to the textures. My work explores tactility and its ability to embody feelings of play or joy immaterially.”

The CSN Fine Arts Gallery is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Fine Arts Gallery is located adjacent to the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Lobby on the North Las Vegas campus, located at 3200 E. Cheyenne Avenue, one mile East of I-15 North.

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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