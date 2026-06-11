SR 702 closed near Eatonville on June 13 for culvert replacement

UPDATE: Please note the lane closures originally scheduled for Friday, June 12 will now occur on Thursday, June 11. The change is reflected in the release below.

EATONVILLE – Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close State Route 702 near Eatonville on Saturday, June 13, to replace a failing culvert under the road.

The work requires two hours of one-way alternating traffic Thursday, followed by a full daytime closure of a section of the highway on Saturday. Travelers in the area may want to plan ahead for additional travel time.

Here is what travelers can expect:

Thursday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will be in place on SR 702 near Kinsman Road in Pierce County.

Saturday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., SR 702 will fully close at milepost 7.68 between Kinsman Road and Christensen Muck Road East. During the closure travelers will detour using SR 7 and SR 507. See a map of the detour online on the WSDOT Flickr account.

Local access for residents will be maintained throughout the closure.

About the work

WSDOT crews will cut and remove asphalt on the road, dig out the failing culvert underneath and replace it with a new structure. After the new structure is in place, crews will cover it with fill dirt and repave before opening the road for travel.

Work zone safety

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they're there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.