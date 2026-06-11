Dig Deeper into Miss Mississippi History at the Mississippi Made Exhibit

The 93rd Miss Mississippi pageant begins this weekend in Vicksburg, with the winner crowned on June 13. Dig deeper into the pageant’s history with a visit to the Two Mississippi Museums, where the special, temporary Mississippi Made exhibit highlights how Miss Mississippi has catapulted contestants to the national stage of Miss America.

Miss Mississippi is a scholarship pageant and a preliminary competition of Miss America. Since 1934, the pageant has been a platform for young women across the state to promote community and service, and the winner represents the state in the Miss America competition. Many Miss Mississippi contestants have gone on to have successful careers as businesswomen, actresses, and educators.

Mississippi has had four Miss Mississippi contestants to win the national crown. In 1959, Mary Ann Mobley of Brandon was the first Miss Mississippi to be crowned Miss America. Mobley later starred in films alongside Elvis Presley and sitcoms such as Diff’rent Strokes.

Several pieces of Miss Mississippi history are showcased in the Forging Ahead gallery of the Museum of Mississippi History and in the Mississippi Made exhibit, which is presented in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The exhibit features 250 artifacts that reflect Mississippi's contributions to the American story and celebrates innovators, entrepreneurs, and performers who made –and make – Mississippi.

Among the artifacts on display are the sash Mobley wore when she was crowned and the gown she wore the night she crowned her successor, Lynda Lee Mead of Natchez. Mead was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1959, and Miss America in 1960.

The artifacts offer a glimpse of Mississippi’s connection to Miss America. The women who have participated in the pageants have brought national recognition to their state through their service.

Mississippi Made will be on exhibit through Nov. 6, 2026. It is open Tuesday through Sunday at the Two Mississippi Museums.