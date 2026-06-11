ManMade Kennels’ YouTube Channel Offers Free Education for Families Considering a Large-Breed Dog.

Sarah Perez, ManMade Kennels Edward Perez, Owner of Manmade Kennels

With Over 120,000 Subscribers, the Chickasha-Based Kennel Has Quietly Built One of the Most Practical Online Resources for First-Time Large-Breed Dog Owners.

An informed family makes the best dog owner, and the best dog owner makes the happiest dog.” — Edward Perez

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManMade Kennels, one of America’s most recognized American Bully breeding kennels , is highlighting the educational value of their long-running YouTube channel, which has grown to over 120,000 subscribers and continues to serve as a free, practical resource for families considering a large-breed dog.Founder Edward Perez, a K9 Ambassador, Trainer, and Educator with decades of hands-on experience, has used the channel to make the kennel’s internal knowledge publicly available to anyone who needs it. The goal is to give everyday families the tools to make informed, confident decisions when adding a dog to their home.“There is so much misinformation out there about large-breed dogs, especially American Bullies and Pitbulls,” said Perez. “Families deserve the truth about temperament, what responsible breeding actually looks like, and what red flags to watch for when choosing a breeder.”5 Things Every Family Should Know Before Getting a Large-Breed Dog1) Temperament is bred, not trained into a dog later. The foundation of a well-behaved family dog is laid in the first weeks of life. Responsible breeders like ManMade Kennels prioritize early socialization, exposing puppies to children, household environments, other animals, and a variety of human interactions before they ever leave the kennel. Families should always ask breeders how and where puppies are raised.2) Size does not equal aggression. American Bullies and XL Pitbulls are among the most affectionate and people-oriented breeds in existence. Breed behavior data doesn’t support the misconception that large, muscular dogs are inherently dangerous. What matters far more than size is how a dog has been bred, raised, and socialized.3) Nutrition in puppyhood shapes a dog’s entire life. A puppy that receives proper nutrition, including colostrum-rich dam milk in the early weeks, quality supplementation, and a species-appropriate diet, will have stronger immunity, better joint health, and greater energy throughout its life. ManMade Kennels raises every puppy on Bullyade supplements and a raw diet protocol proven to support optimal development.4) Registration papers matter. UKC and ABKC registration isn’t just a formality. It’s documentation of a dog’s verified lineage, compliance with breed standards, and the breeder’s accountability. Families should always request registration paperwork and verify it before purchasing any puppy.5) The right breeder stays involved after the sale. A trustworthy breeder doesn’t disappear the moment a puppy leaves the kennel. ManMade Kennels provides ongoing support, educational resources, and a community of experienced owners to help families navigate every stage of dog ownership, from the first night home to years down the road.How to Spot a Responsible BreederWith puppy fraud on the rise and poorly bred dogs flooding online marketplaces, Perez urges families to do their homework before committing. Key indicators of a responsible breeder include transparent health testing, verifiable registration documents, references from previous buyers, visible socialization practices, and a genuine willingness to answer questions.What the Channel CoversVideos on the ManMade Kennels YouTube channel cover topics including first-time dog ownership, puppy nutrition, obedience training basics, breed introductions, and how to prepare your home for a large-breed dog. Their Instagram account (@manmadekennels1) also features daily content on the same themes.All content is free and designed with first-time owners of large breeds in mind. Families are encouraged to explore the full library at the ManMade Kennels YouTube Channel before making any purchasing decision, whether they ultimately choose a ManMade dog or not.About This InitiativeManMade Kennels believes that a more educated dog-buying public benefits everyone: families, dogs, and responsible breeders alike. This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to transparency and responsible breeding that has defined the ManMade Kennels brand since its founding.

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