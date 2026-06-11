Governor Moore Announces Senior AI Advisor for State of Maryland

Updated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced Michael Boyce as Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the State of Maryland. Boyce will serve as an advisor to Governor Moore, Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage, and the State’s AI Subcabinet. Boyce will also work closely with leaders across State government, the General Assembly, academia, civil society, and the private sector to leverage AI to advance the Moore-Miller administration’s mission to leave no one behind.

“Maryland continues to leverage AI responsibly and creatively across our state services to address our most complex issues,” said Gov. Moore. “I am proud to welcome Michael Boyce as Senior Advisor for Responsible Artificial Intelligence, as he brings the necessary insight and experience to lead the charge.”

“The State has set a foundation for the responsible use of AI,” said Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage. “We are taking Governor Moore’s directive to leverage AI across our economy, workforce, and State services. Under Michael’s leadership, we will focus on integrating this technology into government services and building enduring partnerships across Maryland government, academia, and the private sector. Michael Boyce is a seasoned, cross-functional technology leader with experience at both the state and federal level who will take us from 1 to 10 in responsible AI adoption.”Boyce brings over a decade of federal government experience leading some of the largest AI Initiatives in the country. As the Director of the AI Corps at the Department of Homeland Security, Boyce founded and led the largest civilian AI team in the federal government, including 50 senior experts delivering AI across 22 offices and 10 federal agencies. Prior to that, he served at the White House Office of Management and Budget, where he wrote policy on the government's use of generative AI in the 2023 AI Executive Order. More recently, Boyce led the AI portfolio program for U.S. Digital Response, helping to launch over a dozen projects across 40 state and local government partnerships to improve language access, make benefits more accessible, and accelerate permit processes.

“Working with Michael at U.S. Digital Response was a masterclass in focusing on solutions that started with the problem, not the technology,” said CEO of U.S. Digital Response Tina Walha. “His efforts at USDR helped governments across the country streamline internal workflows, improve services for communities, and always stayed grounded in what would actually help people. Michael has a rare ability to match what AI can do with what governments actually need. Maryland is gaining a thoughtful, deeply capable leader, and we’ll be cheering him on."

Boyce will advance Governor Moore’s three goals to use AI to drive economic development, empower the Maryland workforce, and enhance the State’s services. To accomplish this, Boyce will facilitate public-private partnerships, coordinate product strategy, evolve governing documents, and coordinate the AI Subcabinet.

Boyce joins the State of Maryland as it ramps up its deployment of responsible AI, integrating AI to drive outcomes and improve services for Marylanders. After establishing a foundation for responsible AI use in 2024 through the Responsible AI Policy and a risk-based AI intake process.

The Moore-Miller administration has facilitated the creative use of AI in state agencies enhancing their services, accelerating complex projects, and increasing productivity. Such uses include the State of Maryland’s partnership with Anthropic to tackle child poverty, expand housing access, and improve government efficiency. Additionally, the recent launch of the AI Innovation Lab is set to upscale AI adoption and experimentation in state agencies by providing access to a controlled sandbox environment for secure testing and ready-to-use software packages that will help them rapidly build and prototype AI solutions.

“I am thrilled to be joining the State of Maryland at this critical moment,” said State of Maryland’s Responsible AI Advisor Michael Boyce. “Under the great work of my predecessor—Nishant Shah—and so many colleagues and partners, Maryland has built an incredible foundation to deploy and leverage AI both responsibly and at scale. I’m excited to build on that momentum to bring meaningful improvements to Maryland’s services and empower its State workforce, while protecting Marylanders’ rights and privacy.”

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