State Emergency Operations Center Activated for World Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has activated today through July 20 ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Sail4th 250 and America 250 events happening throughout the state this summer. The State EOC activates for any incident statewide that requires State-level monitoring or response, serving as the state’s multi-agency hub for disaster response and recovery. Yesterday, Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for a multi-day stretch of high outdoor temperatures that will impact areas across the state through the weekend. Severe thunderstorms are also possible across the state Thursday and Friday, with the potential for power outages, downed trees and localized flash flooding due to heavy rain.

“Public safety is our top priority this summer, and we are standing watch so New Yorkers and visitors alike can enjoy all the state has to offer this summer,” Governor Hochul said. “But there are still things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Stay hydrated, dress appropriately for the weather and if you’re attending events in groups, come up with a place to meet in the event you get separated. Have fun this summer in the great state of New York.”

At the same time the EOC is activated, the State Fire Operations Center will also activate. Additionally, staff from the State Office of Emergency Management will also be embedded in various regional command posts throughout the state as well as New Jersey’s Emergency Operations Center for game days and around July 4. World Cup game days being held at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) are June 13, June 16, June 22, June 25, June 27, June 30, July 5 and July 19.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has prioritized coordination and preparation between State, local and federal partners ahead of this unprecedented summer of activities. As part of this effort to enhance safety and security preparedness, the Division conducted over 1,000 trainings and exercises with local, state and federal partners. That includes the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) organizing approximately 81 courses and the Office of Counter Terrorism (OCT) conducting exercises at 993 locations statewide and assessing 240 infrastructure locations across the State, including stadiums and arenas, malls and shopping centers, colleges and universities, airports, transit hubs and other mass-gathering locations. DHSES also coordinated major full-scale exercises at key transportation venues in NYC, including Moynihan Train Hall and Grand Central Terminal.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “New York State, in conjunction with our local and federal partners, has been preparing for this historic summer of events and we are ready. Today's activation is the result of many trainings and exercises conducted over the last couple of years to prepare and ready our emergency response. Thanks to the staff at the State Emergency Operations Center and the coordination between all of our partner agencies, we are working together to ensure every New Yorker and visitor to New York can enjoy their summer safely and securely."

Senior Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “Governor Hochul is doing everything possible to give New Yorkers the free, fun, affordable, and accessible summer they deserve — and public safety always comes first. As millions of people enjoy a once-in-a-generation summer of events, it's important to recognize the dedicated public servants, law enforcement officers, first responders, and emergency management professionals who have spent years planning and preparing behind the scenes. Their hard work, coordination, and commitment will make it possible for families, visitors, and communities across our great state to come together safely and enjoy this truly historic summer.”

Ahead of this activation, Governor Hochul has expanded transportation accessibility, signed legislation extending hours for bars and restaurants during the FIFA World Cup and has announced a free watch party in Central Park for the FIFA World Cup final. Additional information and resources are available at www.nynjfwc26.com.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real-time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.