Expanding Transit Options in Upstate New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of $6 million in funding through the Innovative Mobility Initiative. Announced as part of Governor Hochul’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Innovative Mobility Initiative provides funds to non-MTA transit authorities to expand service offerings and support riders who face barriers to accessing traditional transit by funding the creation of new transit alternatives or technological products. The initiative, which is being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, supports Governor Hochul’s nation-leading agenda to reduce greenhouse gases and the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act by reducing single-occupant vehicular travel.

“Public transit that is safe, accessible and affordable will help grow our economy, protect our environment and improve quality of life for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “The funding to these localities is part of our commitment to modernizing our transportation systems across New York to give riders more options and better service, which helps our local communities prosper.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With the investments Governor Hochul is making in public transit, New York State is making it easier and more efficient for all riders to get to where they need to go, with enhanced mobility alternatives. Providing equitable access to transportation for all is a core value as we make critical investments in transit and transportation alternatives for New Yorkers in every part of our great State.”

Locations receiving funding include:

Broome County

In Broome County, $288,000 is being awarded to the county (BC Transit) for microtransit service to expand geographic coverage beyond the existing transit network.

Lewis County

In Lewis County, $376,000 is being awarded to the county to expand the Lewis County Public Transportation’s dial-a-ride program.

Oswego County

In Oswego County, $1.1 million is being awarded to the county to offer microtransit options that will enhance overall transit services with upgrades and expansions to better serve county residents and improve service efficiency, capacity and accessibility.

St. Lawrence County

In St. Lawrence County, $3.1 million is being awarded to the county to establish microtransit service to connect riders to existing public transit routes in Gouverneur and other population centers.

Ulster County

In Ulster County, $1.1 million is being awarded to the county (UCAT) to provide microtransit service to expand geographic coverage of public transportation to rural municipalities.

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I’m fighting everyday in Congress, especially on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, to improve public transit service and expand our transit options in the Hudson Valley. This $1.06 million investment into new on-demand public transit service in Ulster County is a huge step in the right direction. Public transit is only useful if it's accessible and convenient for riders — and this funding will make it easier for seniors and those with limited transportation options to get where they need to go.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Public transportation is essential, and yet many people in upstate New York, especially here in the Southern Tier, still lack reliable, affordable, and frequent transit options. Strengthening our public transportation systems will help residents have a better quality of life and help protect our environment. The $288,000 investment in Broome County’s public transportation system is integral in the ongoing efforts to ensure every region of the County is connected and has access to opportunities. I appreciate the Governor’s investment and also want to thank DOT Commissioner Dominguez, legislative leaders and advocates for their support.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “Investing in accessible, flexible, and efficient public transportation is critical to ensuring that people can stay connected to the opportunities available in their communities. The funding delivered to Oswego County will give more rural residents the opportunity to connect with jobs, healthcare, education and the services they depend on every day. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of investing in mobility solutions in rural areas and expanding accessibility for New York’s transportation system.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, ﻿”The Innovative Mobility Initiative was designed for non-MTA systems like mine in Broome County. It recognizes that transportation remains one of the biggest challenges facing many residents, particularly those working outside traditional business hours, or in locations not served by fixed bus routes. This grant will allow Broome to expand coverage, while serving residents in underserved neighborhoods; something they have wanted to do for a long time. I’m grateful that this need is being recognized and met with this funding.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Reliable transportation is essential for people to get to work, support their families, and access opportunities. This funding will help us better connect residents to employment opportunities, particularly in growing industries and employment centers that are not always easily reached through traditional fixed-route service. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the unique transportation needs of communities like ours and for investing in solutions that improve mobility and strengthen our workforce.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “In a rural county like ours, residents without personal transportation are at a major disadvantage when their needs can’t be met by fixed route bus service, alone. This award will enable Ulster County to pilot on-demand services so that our residents can reliably and affordably get to where they need to go, when they need to go, whether it’s to a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, or an event at their children’s school. I want to thank NYSDOT for this important funding and for their partnership in creating more convenient, accessible and affordable transportation alternatives for our communities.”

St. Lawrence County Chair of the Board of Legislators David Forsythe said, “St. Lawrence County is thrilled to be awarded the Innovative Mobility Initiative funding. The funds will be used to purchase wheelchair accessible electric vehicles that will fill transportation gaps in the existing public transit system owned by the County. These microtransit options will promote regional connectivity and enhance County residents’ access to work, medical care and other critical services. Public transit in our expansive area is challenging, and we are pleased to be able to continue to improve with these added services.”

Oswego County Chair of the Board of Legislators James Weatherup said, “This investment is a significant win for Oswego County residents. We thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the unique transportation challenges faced by rural communities and for providing resources that will help us expand access to reliable transit services. These improvements will strengthen connections throughout our county, support economic growth and ensure more residents can access the services and opportunities they need.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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