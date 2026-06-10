GEORGIA, June 10 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Rideout Arsenal, a firearms designer and manufacturer, is investing $22 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomasville, creating 120 new jobs over the next several years.

“Georgia attracts job creators from all over the country and world because we work with them, not against them,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our state’s pro-business approach, skilled workforce, and enduring support for constitutional freedoms make us an ideal home for manufacturers like Rideout Arsenal, and we look forward to their success here in the No. 1 state for business.”

Currently based in the United States, Rideout Arsenal specializes in high-performance, high-end competition pistols.

“Rideout Arsenal is proud to manufacture innovative firearms in America using a localized supply chain built around trusted domestic partners, suppliers, and skilled labor. Thomasville and the State of Georgia provide a business environment necessary for us to continue designing and manufacturing high-performance products, made entirely here in the United States,” said Travis and Kelsey Rideout, Founders of Rideout Arsenal. “This relocation was not something we originally planned to pursue. The reality is that recent anti-gun legislation in Virginia created a significant uncertainty for our company and ultimately forced us to look for a state where we could continue operating, investing, and growing with confidence. We are excited to bring new jobs and manufacturing investment to Thomas County and are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received.”

The new Rideout Arsenal facility will be located within the Plantation Oak Industrial Park, with additional buildings planned throughout the next few years. Rideout Arsenal is hiring for production, engineering, administrative, and management positions and interested individuals can learn more at www.RideoutArsenal.com or email [email protected].

“Today we welcome Rideout Arsenal to Thomasville. This includes new highly skilled jobs, new partnerships, new careers and new momentum for our community,” said Thomasville Mayor Scott Chastain. “Most importantly, we welcome the Rideout family to our community.”

“Every new industry represents new jobs, and every job supports a family that can thrive in Thomasville,” said Shelley Zorn, President and CEO of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority. “The arrival of new industry is also a sign that our community is moving forward, attracting new investment, innovation, and opportunity.”

Assistant Director of Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this competitive project in partnership with the Thomasville-Thomas County Payroll Development Authority (PDA) and Georgia Quick Start.

“We are excited by companies like Rideout Arsenal that locate in rural Georgia where they are welcomed such as Rideout Arsenal choose to grow here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s workforce training and development for companies of every size and across every industry is one of the key reasons businesses choose Georgia. Investments like this also strengthen integrated supply chains, creating additional opportunities for local businesses, workers, and communities throughout the region. We’re excited to see the positive impact this project will have both locally and across Georgia’s manufacturing ecosystem.”

About Rideout Arsenal

Rideout Arsenal is an American firearms company focused on innovation, precision engineering, and performance-driven products. From custom firearms and accessories to branded apparel and lifestyle gear, Rideout Arsenal delivers equipment built for reliability, durability, and modern shooters who demand uncompromising quality. Learn more at www.RideoutArsenal.com

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