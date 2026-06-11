‘Inside Louisville’ explores efforts to preserve city’s history

For Release: 06/10/26 12:19 PM

When it comes to documenting history, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office may not be the first place that comes to mind. However, after thousands of records were recently uncovered in storage at the Louisville Mega Cavern, the Clerk’s Office partnered with the Filson Historical Society to preserve and digitize them. Learn how the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office handles everything from elections to records. A 2026 KET production.

Inside Louisville

KET Sunday, June 14 at noon/11 am

KET2 Monday, June 15 at 7/6 pm

Watch on-demand at KET.org and the PBS App

For behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, be sure to follow Inside Louisville’s Instagram feed at Instagram.com/KETinLou.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.