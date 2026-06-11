Senator Cervantes’ Statement on State Auditor’s Findings on the Riverside Unified School District STEM…

"Key findings in the State Auditor’s report regarding the STEM Education Center project confirm many of the concerns raised by members of the RUSD community. The audit found that inconsistent reporting and documentation of Measure O bond fund allocations reduced public transparency, making it difficult for both the school board and community members to fully understand the project’s financial commitments.

The report also identified a lack of clear records, limited public access to information, inconsistent communication, and unreliable documentation regarding the use of public funds. According to the Auditor, the shortcomings contributed to increased cost, project delays, and diminished public trust. The audit validates concerns that many community members raised throughout this process and underscores the need for greater accountability in the management of taxpayer-funded projects.

One of my responsibilities as a member of the Legislature is to provide oversight and ensure accountability in the use of public funds. When concerns are brought forward by the community, it is my duty to seek answers and advocate for transparency.

Now that the audit has provided those answers, I am hopeful that the district will implement the Auditor’s recommendations for stronger oversight, clear communication, and consistent documentation. Doing so will help restore public confidence, strengthen accountability, and ensure the transparency that students, families, taxpayers, and the community deserve.”

To review the full audit report, go to: 2025-122 Riverside STEM Education Center Project - California State Auditor.