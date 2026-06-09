Nominations for DPR’s Annual IPM Achievement Awards Open Until June 30, 2026

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Achievement Awards are the Department of Pesticide Regulation’s annual event to honor organizations and individuals who champion IPM to promote safer, more sustainable pest management (SPM) tools and practices across California. Previous winners have advanced SPM practices that support human health, protect the environment, and create economic benefits in California.

We are seeking nominations that showcase outstanding IPM and SPM practices and leadership by and for Californians of all cultural and economic backgrounds. We are looking for nominees from every setting where pests are managed, from urban centers to agricultural lands and wildlands.

Submit a Nomination

If you know an organization or individual making a difference by advancing IPM or SPM in California, please nominate them today! Nominations will be accepted through June 30, 2026. Complete the brief online nomination form.

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IPM Achievement Awards