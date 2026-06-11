American Vision Windows Announces Summer Savings Event with No Interest and No Payments Until 2028

American Vision Windows launches summer savings with no interest and no payments until 2028, while American Vision Baths unveils June offers.

Summer is one of the most important times of year for homeowners to evaluate how well their windows are performing...upgrade now and enjoy the benefits immediately while delaying payments until 2028.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California's leading window replacement company and a proudly 100% employee-owned business, alongside American Vision Baths, today announced their June 2026 home improvement offers designed to help homeowners stay comfortable, improve energy efficiency, and prepare their homes for the summer heat.As temperatures begin to rise across California, many homeowners are discovering that aging windows can make it difficult to keep their homes cool and energy bills under control. American Vision Windows is addressing that challenge with one of its most flexible financing promotions to date.For a limited time, homeowners can upgrade to high-performance replacement windows and doors with no interest and no payments until 2028 The promotion gives homeowners the opportunity to improve comfort, energy efficiency, and curb appeal today while delaying payments for the next two summers."Summer is one of the most important times of year for homeowners to evaluate how well their windows are performing," said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. "When older windows allow heat to enter the home, air conditioning systems have to work harder and energy costs can increase. This promotion allows families to make the upgrade now and enjoy the benefits immediately while delaying payments until 2028."American Vision Windows specializes in custom-built replacement windows designed specifically for California's diverse climates. Energy-efficient window upgrades can help reduce heat transfer, improve indoor comfort, lower cooling costs, and protect interiors from harmful UV exposure.More information about current offers is available at https://www.americanvisionwindows.com/offers/ American Vision Baths is also helping homeowners invest in comfort and accessibility this summer through special June promotions on KOHLER walk-in baths and shower remodels.For walk-in bath projects, homeowners can receive 50% off installation and no interest for 12 months . These systems are designed to provide a safer and more comfortable bathing experience while supporting long-term independence at home.For shower remodel projects, homeowners can receive no payments and no interest for 12 months, along with a complimentary shower door valued at up to $1,000 with the purchase of a qualifying Reveal by KOHLER shower remodel.These bathroom solutions continue to grow in popularity among homeowners seeking low-maintenance upgrades that combine safety, accessibility, and modern design.More information about current bath and shower offers is available at https://baths.americanvisionwindows.com/offers/ In addition to its summer promotions, American Vision continues to expand customer convenience through its showroom network across California.The company's Simi Valley showroom is now open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All other showroom locations remain available by appointment.Homeowners who visit the Simi Valley showroom and finalize their contract in person can receive a $100 VISA Gift Card as part of the company's weekend showroom incentive program.Earlier this year, American Vision also celebrated the opening of its newest showroom in Indio, expanding access to products and services for homeowners throughout the Coachella Valley region.Visitors to American Vision showrooms can explore window and door products, KOHLER walk-in baths, and shower remodeling solutions while meeting directly with experienced consultants to discuss project options.The June promotions are available for a limited time and are scheduled to end on June 30, 2026.Homeowners interested in learning more or scheduling a free consultation are encouraged to visit American Vision Windows or American Vision Baths online.About American Vision WindowsAmerican Vision Windows is California's largest window replacement company and a 100% employee-owned business specializing in energy-efficient windows and doors. With decades of experience and nearly one million windows installed, the company continues to help homeowners improve comfort, efficiency, and home value throughout California.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths provides premium bathroom remodeling solutions, including KOHLER walk-in baths and Reveal by KOHLER shower systems designed for safety, accessibility, comfort, and modern style.Media ContactAmerican Vision WindowsPhone: (888) 740-3600Website: https://www.americanvisionwindows.com/ American Vision BathsPhone: (888) 272-4143Website: https://baths.americanvisionwindows.com/

No Interest & No Payments for 2 Summers ☀️ | American Vision Windows

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