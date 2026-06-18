Hugh’s Catering Celebrates 10 Years of Inspiring Young Chefs Through Summer Culinary Camp

Hugh’s Catering celebrates 10 years of Summer Culinary Camp, inspiring young chefs through hands on cooking education.

Celebrating 10 years of Summer Culinary Camp is a proud milestone. Seeing former campers return as mentors shows the lasting impact the program has on young chefs” — Chef Joe and Vicky

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugh’s Catering is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Summer Culinary Camp, a hands on educational program that has introduced hundreds of young people to the world of cooking, food preparation, and culinary arts. Since its first camp season in 2012, the program has provided aspiring young chefs with the opportunity to learn valuable kitchen skills while building confidence, creativity, and teamwork.

Founded in South Florida and serving the region since 1979, Hugh’s Catering is a full service catering and event company known for its chef driven menus, on site food preparation, and comprehensive event planning services. The company was recently voted Best Caterer in Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Magazine, recognizing its longstanding commitment to exceptional food, service, and event execution. Hugh’s Catering provides catering for weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, private celebrations, nonprofit gatherings, and large scale community events throughout South Florida. In addition to food service, Hugh’s coordinates rentals, florals, entertainment, and event logistics, offering clients a single point of contact for their event needs.

A Full Circle Success Story:

One of the most inspiring stories from the Summer Culinary Camp is that of Abby, who attended the program as a child and now serves as the camp’s Head Counselor. After discovering her passion for cooking through the camp, Abby returned years later to help mentor the next generation of young chefs. This year, Abby also played a key role in modernizing the camp menu by introducing contemporary dishes that resonate with today’s young food enthusiasts. Among the new additions are Roman Bowls and other trend forward recipes that encourage creativity while teaching students new culinary techniques. “Watching campers grow their confidence in the kitchen year after year has been incredibly rewarding,” said Abby. “Having started here as a camper myself, it’s special to now help guide students through the same experience that inspired me.”

More Than Just Cooking:

While culinary skills remain at the heart of the program, campers learn much more than how to follow recipes. Throughout the summer, students gain a deeper understanding of where food comes from, how ingredients are sourced, proper kitchen safety procedures, food preparation methods, sanitation practices, teamwork, and the fundamentals of professional culinary arts. The curriculum is designed to provide an engaging and educational experience that helps students develop life skills that extend far beyond the kitchen.

Learning From Experienced Culinary Professionals:

The camp is led by Chef Joe and Chef Vicky, members of the Hugh’s Catering culinary team who bring more than 50 years of combined executive chef experience to the program. Their extensive backgrounds in professional kitchens allow campers to learn authentic culinary techniques in a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment. Students receive hands on instruction while working alongside experienced chefs who are passionate about sharing their knowledge with the next generation. A defining feature of the Summer Culinary Camp is its low student to staff ratio, ensuring every participant receives personalized attention and meaningful hands on experience throughout the program.

A Graduation Dinner to Remember:

The camp concludes with a special Graduation Dinner held on the final Friday of each session. During this event, students prepare and serve a complete meal for their families, showcasing the culinary skills they have developed throughout the summer. The evening includes appetizers, entrées, side dishes, and a professionally baked cake prepared by the campers. Parents and family members are invited to sit back, relax, and enjoy a restaurant style dining experience created entirely by their children. For many students, the Graduation Dinner serves as a proud milestone and a memorable celebration of everything they have accomplished during the camp.

Camp Registration:

Registration for the 2026 Hugh’s Summer Culinary Camp is currently open, with limited spots still available for upcoming sessions. Camp registration is available now for families seeking a fun, educational, and hands on summer experience for their children. The camp operates Monday through Friday and offers children the opportunity to learn cooking techniques, kitchen safety, food preparation, teamwork, and the fundamentals of culinary arts from experienced chefs and counselors. Each week is designed to build confidence and creativity while giving campers the opportunity to prepare a variety of dishes in a professional kitchen environment. Families interested in securing a spot are encouraged to complete camp registration soon, as enrollment is limited and sessions may fill quickly. Additional information about camp schedules, program details, and camp registration can be found on the Hugh’s Catering website.

About Hugh’s Catering:

Hugh’s Catering is a South Florida based full service catering and event company that has been serving the region since 1979. Known for its restaurant quality cuisine, on site food preparation, and comprehensive event services, Hugh’s Catering specializes in weddings, corporate events, private celebrations, nonprofit functions, and large scale community gatherings. The company combines decades of event expertise with professional culinary leadership to deliver exceptional experiences throughout South Florida.

For more information about Hugh’s Catering or the Summer Culinary Camp, contact Hugh’s Catering at 4351 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL 33334, by phone at (954) 563-4844, or by email at info@hughscatering.com. Families can also visit www.hughscatering.com or follow Hugh’s Catering on Instagram for camp updates, photos, and event highlights throughout the summer.

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