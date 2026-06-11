Dialed In Launches World Cup-Inspired Limited Releases in Missouri and Massachusetts

Golazo Gummies Dialed In World Cup Jerseys

New “Golazo” campaign brings together cannabis culture, community and the global passion of soccer through exclusive World Cup-inspired rosin gummies

With these limited-edition launches, we wanted to share products and experiences with fans that feel social, exciting and connected to the energy surrounding the tournament.” — Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In

KANSAS CITY/BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialed In – the Rosin Gummy Company – is marking the FIFA World Cup with the release of two limited-edition gummies created for soccer fans in Missouri and Massachusetts.

Inspired by the electrifying moments that unite fans across cultures and continents, Dialed In’s new “Golazo” limited-time offerings tap into the communal spirit, emotional highs and shared experiences that make the World Cup one of the largest cultural events in the world. “Golazo” – Spanish for “great goal” – reflects the energy, connection and celebration that define both soccer fandom and memorable social experiences.

The campaign positions Dialed In at the intersection of sports, lifestyle and cannabis culture through authentic fan engagement, localized activations and community-driven experiences. Through influencer partnerships, limited-edition merchandise and social-first content, Dialed In aims to create memorable moments that bring fans together throughout the tournament season.

“The World Cup is about passion, community and celebrating unforgettable moments with the people around you,” said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In. “That spirit aligns perfectly with what Dialed In aims to create as a brand. With these limited-edition launches, we wanted to share products and experiences with fans that feel social, exciting and connected to the energy surrounding the tournament.”

As part of the campaign, Dialed In is launching two limited-time-only products in Missouri and Massachusetts designed to celebrate local fan communities throughout the World Cup season. Massachusetts will host seven World Cup games at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), and Missouri will host six games at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) beginning June 13 when Haiti competes against Scotland in Boston. The two products are available now for a limited time only in their respective states:

- Missouri: Dialed In Limited Edition High Dose Hybrid Full Spectrum Rosin Gummies. 10 gummies per package, 30mg THC per piece, 300mg THC per package.

- Massachusetts: Dialed In Limited Edition Hybrid Passion Fruit Full Spectrum Rosin Gummies. 10 gummies per package, 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (collaboration with Good Chemistry Nurseries).

“The World Cup creates moments people want to experience together,” Vansluys said. “That's what these releases are built around.”

The limited-edition products will be available for a limited time only at participating dispensaries throughout Missouri and Massachusetts while supplies last. Consumers are encouraged to follow Dialed In and local retail partners for release dates, availability updates and additional World Cup-themed activations throughout the tournament season.



Dialed In

Dialed In, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com

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