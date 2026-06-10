IAM Union Congratulates IAM Member and Associate Organizer Mark Vigliotta on Securing Maine State Senate Democratic Nomination

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) congratulates IAM member and Associate Organizer Mark Vigliotta on securing the Democratic nomination for the Maine State Senate District 33.

A dedicated labor leader and advocate for working families, Vigliotta has spent his career helping workers build power on the job and improving the lives of working people throughout Maine.

“Mark has lived the values of the labor movement every day as an IAM member and organizer,” said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. “He knows that when working people come together, they can create meaningful change in their workplaces, their communities, and their government. Mark’s nomination is another example of why it is so important to elect leaders who understand the challenges facing working families because they have stood alongside them in those fights. We congratulate Mark on this achievement and look forward to his continued leadership on behalf of Maine workers.”

Vigliotta began his union involvement as a member of IAM Local 836 and production machinery mechanic at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2003. He has served as a shop steward, later getting elected to President of IAM Local 836 before being elected President of the Portsmouth Metal Trades Council, which represents about 3,000 blue-collar trades workers at the shipyard.

He currently serves as an associate organizer for the IAM and is running a campaign focused on affordability challenges and strengthening wages and working conditions for working families across the district.

“Mark understands that strong communities are built by strong unions and good-paying jobs,” said IAM Union Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “As an IAM member and organizer, Mark has dedicated himself to helping working people have a voice in their workplaces and their government. His nomination is a testament to the respect he has earned across his district and to the growing recognition that workers need champions in elected office. We are proud to support Mark and look forward to seeing him continue to fight for Maine’s working families.”

Vigliotta’s nomination reflects the trust and confidence that voters and community members have placed in a candidate with deep roots in the labor movement and a proven commitment to public service.

The IAM Union celebrates Mark Vigliotta’s nomination and looks forward to supporting his campaign as he works to bring the voices of working people to the Maine State Senate.

The post IAM Union Congratulates IAM Member and Associate Organizer Mark Vigliotta on Securing Maine State Senate Democratic Nomination appeared first on IAM Union.

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