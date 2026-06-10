Game on! California mobilizes for a safe and successful FIFA World Cup 2026

A strong defense off the field

Hosting the World Cup takes more than world-class venues. It takes trained people on the ground, the right equipment in place and close coordination behind the scenes.

Governor Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to support host jurisdictions, monitor threats, coordinate real-time information sharing and strengthen cybersecurity protections for critical infrastructure and event operations. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is leading statewide coordination and earlier this year established a Special Events Task Force to help align planning, information sharing and support before and during the tournament.

“A major international event like the FIFA World Cup requires extensive coordination long before the first match begins,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “Our role is to bring together local, state, federal, international and private-sector partners to ensure California is prepared for any situation while supporting host communities and maintaining situational awareness across the state.”

California’s public safety agencies also are working closely with host communities to help ensure extra law enforcement support is available if needed. The state stands ready to use California’s mutual aid system so additional help can be moved quickly if conditions change, while supporting host communities and maintaining situational awareness across the state.”

Keeping California moving

State transportation agencies have spent more than a year preparing for increased travel demand associated with the tournament.

“With millions of fans expected to travel throughout California for the FIFA games, CalSTA’s focus is on providing safe and reliable transportation every step of the way,” said California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin. “For more than a year, Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol and our transportation partners have been coordinating plans for traffic management and public safety operations to keep people moving safely and efficiently.”

In addition, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will support tournament operations through coordinated traffic management, emergency response, and specialized public safety deployments, including air operations, canine teams, bicycle patrols, mounted enforcement units, and Special Response Teams.

“Working alongside local, state, federal, and international partners, the CHP is committed to helping provide a safe and secure experience for all throughout the tournament,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

Caltrans districts serving the Bay Area and Los Angeles regions will have more than 800 personnel available to support roadway operations, incident response, maintenance, and traffic management activities throughout the tournament.

“Safety is our top priority. We encourage fans to plan ahead, use public transit and check Caltrans’ QuickMap for real-time traffic updates on the state highway system,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “With more than 800 personnel available during game days, Caltrans is prepared to help ensure a smooth and safe event for everyone.”

California’s World Cup footprint

California will host 14 FIFA World Cup matches, more than any other state, with eight matches in Los Angeles and six in the Bay Area. Los Angeles will host the eight matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening match and knockout-round play. The Bay Area schedule includes five group-stage matches and one knockout-round match. Confirmed Bay Area matchups include Qatar vs. Switzerland, Austria vs. Jordan, Türkiye vs. Paraguay, Jordan vs. Algeria, and Australia vs. Paraguay, plus a Round of 32 match.

California also will play a broader role in the tournament beyond the matches themselves — hosting the most Team Base Camp Training Sites throughout the tournament, including the United States in Irvine and Australia and Paraguay in the Bay Area, with other teams such as Qatar, Switzerland and New Zealand also training in the Golden State.

Fans don’t need to enter the stadium to enjoy the atmosphere of the games. Statewide, there’s plenty of options for spectators to be part of fan fest festivities and watch parties, especially in the Los Angeles and Bay Area regions.

California is not only hosting games, it is helping support team operations, fan travel, media activity, and international attention across the tournament.

Protecting rights and communities

California is proud to welcome visitors from around the world and remains committed to ensuring that everyone can safely enjoy the tournament.

As with any major event, state officials encourage residents and visitors to stay alert and report suspected human trafficking activity. California agencies are coordinating closely with local, state, and federal partners to identify and respond to trafficking risks and support victims.

California also remains committed to protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of all people. Visitors and residents should know that state and local law enforcement officers do not enforce federal civil immigration laws, and California law protects access to emergency services, public safety resources, and victim support regardless of immigration status.