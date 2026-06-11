CAFF OFF INTRODUCES CEREMONIAL-GRADE DECAF MATCHA FOR A NEW GENERATION OF CAFFEINE-CONSCIOUS CONSUMERS

Caff Off

Founded by Former Registered Nurse Lily Gean, Caff Off Helps Matcha Lovers Reclaim Their Ritual Without the Side Effects of Caffeine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caff Off, a ceremonial-grade decaf matcha company sourcing directly from Kyoto, Japan’s tea growing region has officially launched in the United States with a mission to help consumers enjoy matcha without the unwanted effects of caffeine.

Founded by former registered nurse Lily Gean, Caff Off was born from a personal struggle with caffeine sensitivity.

After years working long and unpredictable healthcare shifts, Lily Gean began experiencing increasing sensitivity to caffeine, including anxiety, restlessness, and sleep disruption. Although she transitioned from coffee to matcha and appreciated its ritual, focus, and calm energy, she eventually found that even traditional matcha impacted her sleep.

Unable to find a true decaf matcha alternative, Lily Gean traveled to Kyoto, Japan, where she worked directly with traditional tea producers to develop a ceremonial-grade solution that preserves the matcha experience while significantly reducing caffeine.

The result is Caff Off, a ceremonial-grade matcha naturally decaffeinated through a patented water-based process that removes approximately 90% of the caffeine while maintaining flavor, quality, and ritual.

“I thought I had to give up matcha forever,” said Lily Gean, Founder of Caff Off. “Caff Off gave me a way to enjoy the ritual I love again, and now we’re helping others do the same.”

As demand grows for lower-caffeine and sleep-supportive products, Caff Off is serving consumers who want to maintain their rituals without compromising wellbeing, including healthcare workers, busy professionals, wellness-focused consumers, pregnant and postpartum women, and individuals experiencing caffeine sensitivity.

“The goal was never to replace matcha,” Lily Gean said. “The goal was to give it back to the people who thought they’d lost it.”

Caff Off has also introduced Sleep Matcha, a blend combining ceremonial-grade decaf matcha with 12 sleep-supporting superfoods designed to support a calming evening ritual. In addition is the launch of Hojicha in vanilla, strawberry and sweetened flavors, with additional low-caffeine Japanese tea offerings.

“Caff Off started with a simple question after another sleepless night,” Lily Gean said. “Why isn’t there a matcha that tastes amazing but doesn’t keep you awake?”

Unlike traditional decaffeination methods that rely on chemicals or solvents, Caff Off's process uses only water to remove approximately 90% of the caffeine while preserving matcha's naturally occurring antioxidants, including EGCG, catechins, and L-theanine, as well as its smooth umami flavor. The company’s broader mission is to help consumers build healthier relationships with energy, focus, sleep, and wellbeing, without giving up the rituals they love.

The company's flagship Traditional Ceremonial-Grade Decaf Matcha is available in 30g (1.06oz) and 100g (3.52oz) pouches. The 30g pouch provides approximately 15–30 servings from $34.99 in resealable pouches. Caff Off offers flavored matcha blends including Vanilla Bean, Pink Strawberry, Lemon Yuzu, Mango Tango, Chocolate Fudge, Fuji Apple, Magic Mint, Golden Chai & Rooibos. The company offers convenient single-serve stick packs, a portable option for consumers on-the-go or travelling.

About Caff Off

Caff Off is a U.S.-based wellness beverage company offering ceremonial-grade decaf matcha sourced from Kyoto, Japan. Founded by former registered nurse Lily Gean, the company exists to help people enjoy matcha without sacrificing sleep, wellbeing, or peace of mind. Through authentic sourcing and natural water-based decaffeination, Caff Off is building a new category of caffeine-conscious beverages.

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