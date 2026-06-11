MISSION CRITICAL INTERIOR SOLUTIONS JOINS DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE EUROPE 2026 AS PLATINUM SPONSOR

MCIS embodies those values through its commitment to partnership and operational excellence. We're proud to welcome them as a Platinum Sponsor and grateful for their support of the DCAC community.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Europe is pleased to announce that Mission Critical Interior Solutions ( MCIS ) has joined the 2026 Data Center Anti-Conference as a Platinum Sponsor.A trusted partner to the digital infrastructure industry, MCIS specializes in data center configuration, access flooring systems and ongoing maintenance services. From initial assessment through installation and long-term support, the company delivers cost-effective, durable solutions designed to keep mission-critical environments performing at their best.Known for its client-first approach, MCIS views every customer relationship as a partnership, a philosophy that closely aligns with the community-driven culture at the heart of DCAC Europe."DCAC Europe was built on the idea that this industry moves forward through relationships, trust and shared purpose," said David Isaac, President of DCAC-Live. "MCIS embodies those values through its commitment to partnership and operational excellence. We're proud to welcome them as a Platinum Sponsor and grateful for their support of the DCAC community.""MCIS is honored to participate in DCAC Europe for the first time, extending our longstanding partnership with DCAC beyond the United States and onto the global stage. As the data center industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, opportunities to bring together leaders from different regions and markets have never been more important. We look forward to engaging with our peers across Europe and beyond to share ideas, discuss emerging challenges and build the relationships that drive innovation throughout our industry."Events like DCAC Europe foster meaningful collaboration, enabling organizations to learn from one another's experiences and gain valuable perspectives from diverse markets around the world. We are especially grateful to DCAC for its leadership in creating forums that connect the global data center community and facilitate the exchange of knowledge, innovation and best practices. We are excited to partner in this experience and look forward to contributing to the conversations that will help shape the future of digital infrastructure."— Sean Gilson, Vice President of Commerce, MCISDCAC Europe brings together the leaders, innovators, builders and decision-makers shaping the future of digital infrastructure across Europe. As the industry continues to evolve amid accelerating demand driven by AI and cloud technologies, DCAC remains committed to fostering authentic conversations and meaningful connections that drive progress.Registration for DCAC Europe is still open, with limited tickets remaining.ENDAbout DCACThe Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of cloud, artificial intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. Since 2015, DCAC has challenged traditional conference models, fostering a movement defined by community, innovation and action. Known as the industry's "anti-conference," DCAC brings together the people building the future of digital infrastructure through authentic dialogue, meaningful relationships and unparalleled networking experiences. Learn more at DCAC-Live.com.

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