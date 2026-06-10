NJ TRANSIT, NJ DOT AND NEW JERSEY STATE POLICE HIGHLIGHT READINESS EFFORT AHEAD OF FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

June 10, 2026

NEWARK, NJ — As the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match at New York/New Jersey Stadium kicks off on Saturday, June 13, NJ TRANSIT, the NJ Department of Transportation and New Jersey State Police are reminding fans heading to the match and commuters around the state to be aware of their surroundings to help ensure this is the safest tournament ever.

As part of the region's preparations to host eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, including the Final, New Jersey developed deep public safety partnerships with New York State, New York City, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee, and federal, state, and local partners. This partnership undertook one of the most comprehensive operational readiness efforts in state history. Agencies across government have worked together on transportation planning, public safety coordination, emergency management, cybersecurity, communications, and fan services to prepare for what is expected to be one of the largest sporting events ever held in the United States.

"Preparing for an event of this scale requires years of planning, coordination, and partnership," said Governor Mikie Sherrill. "From transportation and emergency management to public safety and communications, agencies across New Jersey have worked tirelessly alongside our local, state, federal, and regional partners to prepare for this historic moment. We look forward to delivering a safe, successful, and memorable tournament for residents and visitors alike."

“I am confident that NJ TRANSIT and all of our transportation partners are well prepared to ensure that New Jersey shines on the world stage,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Priya Jain. “The authorized transportation options available to fans are designed to move match goers quickly and efficiently so they can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is expected to bring more than one million visitors to the region throughout the 39-day tournament. In preparation, state agencies have worked alongside the NYNJ Host Committee, transportation partners, emergency management officials, and law enforcement agencies across the region to conduct extensive planning, operational exercises, communications coordination, and public safety readiness activities.

As part of those preparations, the State is encouraging residents to download the Public Safety by Everbridge app, create an account, and subscribe to "WORLDCUPNJ," which will serve as a primary source of official tournament information, including transportation updates, Know Before You Go guidance, public safety notifications, and operational alerts.

While the majority of tournament days will have minimal impact on daily travel patterns, the eight match days taking place at New York New Jersey (MetLife) Stadium are expected to generate significantly higher demand across the transportation network. Of the eight match days, four take place on weekdays. Residents, commuters, employers, and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead for the following anticipated peak-impact dates:

Saturday, June 13, 2026 – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 – 3:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 22, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25, 2026 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 5, 2026 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19, 2026 – 3:00 p.m. ET

"The World Cup is one of the most significant events this region has ever hosted, and our job is to make sure every customer gets where they're going safely," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. "We have robust plans in place, and we're counting on our customers to be partners in that effort — stay alert, use official transportation, and report any activity that appears suspicious."

“New Jersey Transit Police, State Police and a host of federal and local law enforcement partners are well-prepared to ensure a safe World Cup tournament for all. But it’s going to take all of us to do the job,” said NJ TRANSIT Senior Vice President, Chief of Police & Office of Emergency Management Christopher Trucillo. “Our customers and fans attending the tournament are our eyes and ears and often alert us to concerns that need investigating or handling. As always, if you see something, say something.”

“For more than two years, we have been planning for this event, and every decision we have made has been guided by our three pillars: safety, security, and service, with strong partnerships serving as a critical component of our success. As part of that commitment, we developed this public safety app because reaching everyone who will be here for this event is important. Its ability to communicate in 38 languages is a testament to what it truly means to welcome the world,” said Lieutenant Colonel David Sierotowicz, Deputy Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police and Incident Commander for 2026 World Cup NY/NJ. “Public safety and security go hand in hand with service, and this app will help us deliver timely information while enhancing the experience for residents and visitors alike.”

For employers and workers with flexibility, the State encourages consideration of remote work arrangements, adjusted schedules, off-peak travel, or avoiding non-essential travel, if possible, on these dates to help reduce congestion and support efficient movement throughout the region.

On matchdays, NJ TRANSIT will be working hard to keep New Jerseyans and New Yorkers moving. For customers who must travel during peak match periods for essential purposes, NJ TRANSIT is committed to minimizing the impacts to the greatest extent possible. NJ TRANSIT will continue to support everyday travel across the region while World Cup matches are underway over eight days, with targeted operational adjustments and a multitude of alternate transit options to prioritize safe and efficient movement of both fans and everyday riders.

During peak pre- and post-match arrival and departure windows, select NJ TRANSIT trains will be temporarily diverted or adjusted to support Stadium-bound and Stadium-departure service. These adjustments are designed to ensure that trains traveling to and from Secaucus Junction during key periods can support the extraordinary FIFA World Cup™ travel, while maintaining multiple service options for everyday riders.

Beginning four hours prior to kickoff, there will be no outbound NJ TRANSIT rail service from Penn Station New York available for commuter travel. In order to support high-capacity operations and ensure public safety, regular commuters not attending the match can use their rail ticket or pass, with New York as an origin or destination station, for alternate travel options available at no additional cost using PATH train service from the 33rd Street Station as well as NJ TRANSIT bus service from Port Authority Bus Terminal. NJ TRANSIT will also be offering discounts, supported by the NYNJ Host Committee, for NY rail customers who must travel on June 22nd and June 30th. Trains traveling into Penn Station New York during this 4-hour period will operate normally.

At the conclusion of each World Cup match, eastbound trains traveling to PSNY will terminate at either Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street Station for approximately three hours after each match. Customers with an NJ TRANSIT rail ticket or pass with New York as an origin or destination will have the following travel alternatives available at no additional cost:

At Newark Penn Station, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and Raritan Valley Line, customers may transfer to the PATH train to continue their travel to New York.

At Newark Broad Street Station, Morris & Essex Lines and Montclair-Boonton Line customers will have the following options: Customers can wait there and board a Hoboken-bound train to Hoboken Terminal, where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH or NJ TRANSIT 126 bus service from Hoboken to continue travel to New York. To avoid having to transfer at Newark Broad Street Station, customers may use trains that travel directly to Hoboken Terminal where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH from Hoboken to continue travel to New York. Alternatively, from Newark Broad Street Station, NJ TRANSIT rail tickets can be used on NJ TRANSIT Newark Light Rail for travel to Newark Penn Station where customers can transfer to PATH service to New York.



Information, travel resources, and official tournament updates are available through the Public Safety by Everbridge app by subscribing to "WORLDCUPNJ." Complete details on NJ TRANSIT service can be found at njtworldcup.com. Additional public safety information can be found below.

See Something, Say Something

The See Something, Say Something campaign is a long-running initiative which takes on even more importance during the World Cup with a million visitors expected to converge on the region for matches. Customers riding any NJ TRANSIT vehicle or at any facility are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, packages or vehicles with as many details as possible. If you see something suspicious or unusual, take note of it and text NJTPD (65873), or call 1-888-TIPS-NJT (1-888-847-7658). To report a crime in progress, call 911 or the New Jersey Transit Police Communications Center at 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.

Don’t Walk to the Stadium

Official public transportation options, such as NJ TRANSIT and the Host Committee Stadium Bus Shuttles, and official rideshare providers are the only authorized services for travel to New York/New Jersey Stadium for World Cup matches, along with the parking option offered by American Dream. Attempting to walk or bike to the stadium, which, in addition to being illegal, is also extremely unsafe and highly discouraged. More information is available here: https://njtworldcup.com/

Safe Passage Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign

Safe Passage is NJ TRANSIT’S public awareness initiative focused on helping customers travel safely and confidently, especially during periods of increased ridership tied to major global events such as the FIFA World Cup. In partnership with the New Jersey Transit Police and Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ TRANSIT provides resources on how to spot suspicious behavior and signs of trafficking, and what to do if you see something.

Signs for Sami (What’s My Name) Rideshare Safety Campaign

NJ TRANSIT will deploy SAMI signs as part of the What’s My Name campaign. The signs contain rideshare safety tips at key locations throughout the NJ TRANSIT system.

This phrase is part of the SAMI safety acronym created by the What’s My Name Foundation, which was founded by Samantha Josephson’s parents to honor her memory and promote rideshare safety. In March of 2019 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey was kidnapped and murdered near the University of South Carolina by a man posing as her rideshare driver.

SAMI stands for:

S – Stop: Review safety features in the app before getting in.

A – Ask: Ask your driver “What’s my name?” to confirm they have booked you.

M – Match: Match the make, model, and license plate shown in the app.

I – Inform: Share your trip details with a friend or use the app’s “share status” function

About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.

This document and others are available for translation on njtransit.com.