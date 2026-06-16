Amplified Renovations, Corp Named on Portland Business Journal's 2026 Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies List

The Amplified Renovations team at the Portland Business Journal's 2026 Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Awards Ceremony, held June 4 at the Hilton Portland Downtown.

Portland-based residential remodeling firm posts 348% revenue growth from 2023 to 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplified Renovations, Corp., a residential design-build remodeling company serving the Portland and Vancouver metro area, was named #26 on the Portland Business Journal's 2026 Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies list. The award was presented at a ceremony on June 4, 2026.The recognition highlights Amplified Renovations, Corp’s 348% revenue growth between 2023 and 2025, representing $2.2 million over two years. Founded in 2021, the company has grown from a small residential contractor into one of the Portland metro area's most recognized remodeling firms, with projects spanning kitchen and bathroom remodels, full-home renovations, additions, and ADUs across Portland, Vancouver, Lake Oswego, Camas, and surrounding communities."I can speak for the entire team when I say we are surprised and humbled by this recognition," said Scott Lè , owner and founder of Amplified Renovations, Corp. "This happened because our clients trusted us, told their friends, and kept coming back."Lè credits the company's trajectory to a deliberate approach to building a team that looks different from a typical general contractor. "We've invested in people who bring experience in operations, technology, and growth strategy, and paired that with skilled craftsmen and project managers who take pride in the work,” Lè said. “The result is a company that runs more like a modern business than a traditional old-school GC, and I think homeowners feel that difference from the first conversation to the final walkthrough.”Amplified Renovations, Corp operates on a design-build model, managing projects from initial design through final walkthrough under one roof. The company has built its reputation on predictable timelines, transparent communication, and detailed project planning, qualities that have driven a significant portion of its growth through repeat clients and referrals."We're still a young company, and we have a lot more to build," Lè added. "Being on this list alongside some of the most respected businesses in the region tells us we're on the right track, and it raises the bar for what we hold ourselves to going forward."The Portland Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies list ranks Oregon and Southwest Washington businesses based on revenue growth over a two-year period. Companies are evaluated and ranked annually, with honorees recognized at the PBJ's signature awards ceremony.About Amplified Renovations, CorpAmplified Renovations, Corp is a family-owned residential design-build remodeling company founded in 2021 and headquartered in the Portland, Oregon, metro area. Serving homeowners across Portland, Vancouver, Lake Oswego, Beaverton, West Linn, Camas, Ridgefield, and surrounding communities, the company specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, home additions, ADUs, basement finishing, and whole-home renovations. Amplified Renovations, Corp is built on the belief that great remodeling starts with great planning.For more information, visit amplifiedrenovations.com

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