State Treasurer’s Office Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Individuals with Disabilities

Nebraska is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the state-administered Enable Savings Plan, which offers tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts to individuals with disabilities. The State Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the program, celebrated by hosting a June 9 event at Lincoln’s Mahoney Park, attended by more than 100 individuals from the Enable community.

Authorized by the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, Nebraska in 2016 became just the third state to enact an ABLE program, allowing individuals with disabilities — and their loved ones — to set aside funds for disability-related needs. These tax-advantaged savings plans help families prepare for a time when parents or guardians are no longer able to provide care.

In his remarks at the 10th anniversary event, State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg, who serves as trustee of the program, said: “We are here today not just to celebrate the savings plan, but to celebrate financial independence and empowerment. These accounts have transformed lives, providing a pathway to an enhanced quality of life.”

Since 2016, the Enable program has grown to more than 5,000 Enable accounts. The plan offers flexible choices — traditional savings platforms as well as four investment options. Eligibility for the Enable program has been expanded to individuals whose disabilities started before the age of 46.

The State Treasurer’s Office recently launched the “Give to Enable” support program as a way for individuals, organizations, and businesses to provide initial financial support to Enable-eligible individuals — funding that can help them begin their savings journey. At the 10-year anniversary event, Treasurer Spellerberg recognized Cornhusker Bank and Ameritas as the first “Give to Enable” donors. As a result of their generosity, more than 200 individuals will be able to begin their savings journey.

“Enable helps individuals with disabilities achieve their best life,” Spellerberg said. “As we celebrate the past decade of success, we are even more excited about what the next decade holds.”

Family and friends can contribute directly to Enable accounts using the U-gift platform, and contributors to Enable accounts can deduct up to $10,000 a year from their Nebraska taxable income. Visit EnableSavings.com for more information and easy-to-use online enrollment.

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About the State Treasurer’s Office: The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the state’s chief financial officer and is responsible for the safekeeping and management of Nebraska’s public funds. The office administers the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST 529) and the Enable Savings Plan; manages and returns unclaimed property; collects and disburses child support payments; and promotes transparency in state spending. Learn more at treasurer.nebraska.gov, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.