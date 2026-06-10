Adesso Expands Professional Webcam Portfolio with CyberTrack H8, CyberTrack K4, and CyberTrack F1

CyberTrack H8 CyberTrack K4 CyberTrack F1

Advanced Video Solutions Deliver Crystal-Clear Communication for Business, Education, and Remote Work

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading manufacturer of computer peripherals and professional input devices, proudly announces its lineup of high-performance webcams: the CyberTrack H8, CyberTrack K4, and CyberTrack F1. Designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals, educators, content creators, and remote workers, these webcams provide exceptional video quality, enhanced privacy features, and reliable audio performance for modern virtual communication.As video conferencing continues to play a critical role in business and personal communication, Adesso's CyberTrack series offers solutions ranging from Full HD conferencing to Ultra HD 4K video and secure facial-recognition capabilities.CyberTrack H8: Full HD Clarity with Intelligent AutofocusThe CyberTrack H8 delivers sharp and vibrant 1080p Full HD video with advanced autofocus technology, ensuring users remain crisp and professional throughout meetings and presentations. Equipped with a 2.1MP CMOS sensor, dual noise-canceling microphones, H.264 video compression, HDR technology, and a built-in privacy shutter, the CyberTrack H8 is ideal for business professionals, educators, and hybrid workers seeking dependable video performance.CyberTrack K4: Ultra HD 4K Video for Professional CommunicationThe CyberTrack K4 is designed for users who demand superior image quality and professional-grade video performance. Featuring Ultra HD 4K resolution, the K4 captures exceptional detail and clarity, making it ideal for executive conferencing, content creation, online training, telehealth, and streaming applications.Its wide-angle lens, advanced image processing, and built-in microphone system ensure users look and sound their best in every meeting. With plug-and-play operation and broad software compatibility, the CyberTrack K4 delivers a premium conferencing experience without complicated setup.CyberTrack F1: Secure Authentication Meets HD VideoThe CyberTrack F1 combines professional-quality 1080p video with advanced facial recognition technology, making it an ideal solution for security-conscious users and organizations. Windows Hello compatibility enables fast, secure, password-free login, while the integrated dual microphones provide clear voice communication. The webcam also features a physical audio/video privacy shutter switch and tripod mount for additional flexibility and privacy control.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Adesso CyberTrack H8 (MSRP: $49.99), CyberTrack K4 (MSRP: $99.99), and CyberTrack F1 (MSRP: $99.99) docking stations are available now through TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, D&H, Mall, Zones, Connection, CDW, Insight, SHI as well as other major retailers.About AdessoFounded in 1994, Adesso is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative computer peripherals and mobile accessories. Our diverse portfolio spans webcams, keyboards, mice, input devices, headphones, speakers, docking stations, barcode scanners, and more.

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