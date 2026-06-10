Governor Lombardo Announces Appointment of Colleen Brown as Eighth Judicial District Judge, Department 24

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Today, Governor Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of Colleen Brown as Judge for the Eighth Judicial District, Department 24.

“Colleen Brown has built a distinguished legal career rooted in public service, leadership, and courtroom advocacy,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. "Her extensive experience across multiple divisions has provided her with a comprehensive understanding of Nevada’s criminal justice system at both the trial and appellate levels, and I am confident in her ability to serve effectively in this judicial seat.”

After relocating to Nevada more than 16 years ago, Brown joined the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, where she has served in a wide range of prosecutorial assignments. Beginning in the Appellate Division, she later prosecuted cases in Justice Court and District Court, handling matters involving domestic violence, vehicular crimes, and other serious offenses.

Brown currently serves as a Chief Deputy District Attorney and Team Chief of the Major Fraud and Elder Abuse Unit, supervising a team of prosecutors while maintaining an active caseload. Her responsibilities include reviewing and assigning cases, preparing and litigating complex criminal matters, presenting cases to grand juries, and conducting jury trials. Over the past five years, nearly all of her practice has been devoted to criminal trial work, during which she has led hundreds of cases and presented dozens of matters before the Clark County Grand Jury.

In addition to her prosecutorial work, Brown has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to public service and professional education. Governor Brian Sandoval appointed her to the Nevada Commission for Women, and she served on Nevada’s Vulnerable Adult Fatality Review Committee. She is also a frequent instructor for law enforcement training programs, teaching topics such as Fourth Amendment law, domestic violence, stalking, and criminal procedure. Her contributions to the legal profession were recognized in 2024 when she was named Prosecutor of the Year by the Nevada Organized Retail Crime Association.

"I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Lombardo to serve on the Eighth Judicial District Court, Department 24," said Colleen Brown. "My experience as a prosecutor serving the residents of Clark County has been a privilege, and I look forward to fulfilling my new responsibilities from the bench. I firmly believe that our courts play a vital role in strengthening our communities, and I sincerely appreciate the confidence Governor Lombardo has placed in me."

A Wisconsin native, Brown earned dual bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Marquette University before graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Throughout her academic career, she demonstrated exceptional advocacy skills through extensive participation in mock trial and moot court competitions, earning national recognition and later coaching and mentoring future competitors. Her early leadership experience also included managing university events and serving as Senior Managing Editor of the Wisconsin International Law Journal.