Dentist of Bixby Knolls Explains Ceramic vs Metal Braces Options

Dr. Hamid Barkhordar shares what families in Long Beach should consider when choosing between ceramic and metal braces.

BIXBY KNOLLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist of Bixby Knolls, the comprehensive family dental practice led by Dr. Hamid Barkhordar (DDS, MMSc), is drawing attention to one of the most common questions the practice hears from patients considering orthodontic treatment: what are the real differences between metallic or ceramic braces , and which option is the right fit for their lifestyle and budget?Orthodontic treatment has expanded well beyond a single standard option, and that variety is a genuine advantage for patients. Metal braces remain the time-tested choice for complex tooth movements, offering durability and a typically lower starting cost. Ceramic braces use tooth-colored or clear brackets that blend with the natural shade of enamel, making them a popular option for teens and adults who want a more discreet appearance during treatment. Both systems use the same wire-and-bracket mechanics, so clinical outcomes are comparable when the patient follows care instructions.The practice's detailed comparison of ceramic vs metal braces covers key considerations including stain resistance, bracket strength, treatment length, and how each type holds up under everyday habits like coffee, tea, and contact sports. Dr. Barkhordar notes that the answer is rarely one-size-fits-all, and that a thorough consultation is the most reliable way to match a patient to the right appliance.For patients weighing aesthetics against practicality, the blog resource on ceramic metal braces also addresses the cost difference between the two systems and explains what patients can realistically expect during each stage of treatment. At Dentist of Bixby Knolls, orthodontic consultations include digital X-rays and 3D imaging so Dr. Barkhordar can present a clear picture of the treatment path before any commitment is made.The practice serves individuals and families across Long Beach, Bixby Knolls, and North Long Beach, offering orthodontics alongside preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and emergency services, all under one roof. Sedation options are available for patients who experience anxiety, and the team works to make every visit comfortable regardless of age or dental history.Families interested in learning more about braces options or scheduling an orthodontic consultation can visit bixbyknollsdentist.com or call the practice directly. New patients are welcome, and same-day emergency appointments are available for urgent needs.

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