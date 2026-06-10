Top LA Agent Jimmy Heckenberg Presents Grand Estate in Prestigious Mulholland Estates

Set within one of Los Angeles' most prestigious gated communities, the remodeled residence combines privacy, resort-style amenities, & access to the Westside.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity has emerged inside one of Southern California's most coveted gated communities.

Luxury real estate agent Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty has brought to market a beautifully remodeled estate within the exclusive gates of Mulholland Estates, the prestigious celebrity-favored enclave known for its privacy, security, and collection of distinguished residences.

Positioned behind 24-hour guard-gated entrances and surrounded by some of Los Angeles' most notable homeowners, the residence blends timeless European-inspired architecture with modern upgrades and resort-style outdoor living.

"Mulholland Estates continues to be one of the most sought-after addresses in Los Angeles," said Heckenberg. "Buyers are drawn not only to the homes themselves, but to the privacy, security, and lifestyle that the community offers."

From its commanding stone façade and columned entry to its sweeping lawns and serene hillside surroundings, the residence makes an immediate impression. Inside, soaring ceilings and light-filled interiors create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort, while a refined neutral palette complements the home's architectural scale.

Designed for both entertaining and everyday living, the formal living room features expansive windows, French doors opening directly to the pool terrace, a stately fireplace, and a sophisticated wet bar. The remodeled kitchen combines style and functionality with Caesarstone countertops, designer tile finishes, Sub-Zero refrigeration, a Viking eight-burner range, built-in oven and steamer, and a generous breakfast area overlooking the grounds.

The thoughtfully designed floor plan includes four bedrooms upstairs, anchored by a dramatic primary suite featuring dual walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, a private sitting lounge, and a striking two-sided fireplace. A fifth bedroom is located on the main level, while a versatile bonus room provides flexibility for a sixth bedroom, fitness studio, office, or creative space.

Additional highlights include a professional recording studio, recreation room, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the residence.

Outside, the private grounds have been designed as a true resort-style retreat. Mature landscaping, expansive lawns, a pool, spa, gazebo, and multiple entertaining spaces create an environment equally suited for large gatherings and quiet relaxation.

According to Heckenberg, opportunities within Mulholland Estates remain exceptionally limited.

"Communities like Mulholland Estates rarely lose their appeal because they offer something that's increasingly difficult to find in Los Angeles - privacy, security, and convenience all in one location," Heckenberg said. "This home offers buyers the opportunity to enjoy that lifestyle immediately in a beautifully remodeled setting."

Ideally positioned with convenient access to Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Century City, and the Westside's premier private schools, the property represents a compelling opportunity within one of Los Angeles' most enduring luxury communities.

Recently recognized among the nation's top-performing real estate professionals through the RealTrends Verified rankings, Heckenberg continues to represent many of Southern California's most distinguished residential properties.

14132 Beresford Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Asking Price: $9,995,000

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 Bedrooms 8 Bathrooms

Interior Size: Approximately 6,758 Sqft

Lot Size: Approximately 23, 800 sqft

Listing Agent: Jimmy Heckenberg

Brokerage: Rodeo Realty

About Jimmy Heckenberg

Jimmy Heckenberg is a top-producing luxury real estate professional with Rodeo Realty specializing in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Mulholland Estates, and surrounding luxury markets throughout Los Angeles. Known for representing exceptional properties and delivering outstanding results for buyers and sellers, Heckenberg is recognized among California's leading luxury real estate agents.

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