Noro Brings First Ever Live Portal Demo to InfoComm 2026

Executives host a meeting using the Noro Portal

Two-time ISE Best in Show winner will run a live Portal connection between the Las Vegas show floor and operating rooms in Chicago and San Francisco

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noro is the infrastructure layer for presence, connecting physical workspaces so distributed teams can collaborate as if they were in the same room. Rather than replacing video conferencing platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, Noro sits above them, transforming offices into connected environments for collaboration, decision-making, and human interaction. Noro will run its first live Noro Portal demonstrations at InfoComm 2026 from June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The activation will operate from the Nanolumens booth (#N7321, North Hall) and will connect InfoComm attendees in real time to identical Noro Portals already deployed in offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Noro CEO and cofounder Tommaso Trionfi will also join workplace and real estate leaders on the InfoComm stage on Friday, June 19 to moderate a discussion on presence-based collaboration in the enterprise.Noro has won Best in Show at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in both 2025 and 2026 — back-to-back recognition in one of the AV industry's most-watched annual award programs. This year’s InfoComm marks the first time AV integrators and workplace leaders will be able to experience Noro’s life-size, connected room technology at a major show.Inside the Nanolumens booth, attendees will step into a Noro Portal connected live to Chicago and San Francisco powered by Nanolumens’ NXT Series LED panels. Noro Portals are designed to create life-sized co-presence, connecting workspaces and allowing teams to work as if they were in the same room."Video conferencing has barely changed this decade, despite the massive increase in adoption. We’ve seen improvements on the margins, but we’re largely still having the same experience as five years ago,” said Tommaso Trionfi, CEO and Cofounder of Noro. “Noro changes that by treating the room as the product instead of the camera, mic, or the screen, and you don't really get it until you're standing in front of someone across the country who feels like they're right there with you. We’re excited to share that experience with everyone at InfoComm this year.”On Friday, June 19, Trionfi will join large enterprise workplace and real estate leaders, for a panel titled " Designing for Presence: The Next Step for Enterprise Collaboration Spaces. " The session will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vision Stage. Tommaso and the other future-of-work leaders will examine where conventional video systems break down in high-stakes enterprise work, what large organizations are testing in real workplaces today, and how presence-based collaboration environments are likely to reshape AV integration, workplace design, and enterprise buying over the next three to five years.The Noro Portal will run live throughout InfoComm 2026, with scheduled demonstrations at the top of each hour and private demonstrations available by appointment.About NoroNoro is building a new category of enterprise communication infrastructure. The company’s platform connects physical workspaces across cities and countries, allowing distributed teams to interact with the presence, spontaneity, and energy of being together. Working alongside collaboration platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, Noro transforms offices into connected environments where teams can build trust, collaborate more naturally, and make decisions faster without constant travel.

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