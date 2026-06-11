NEFT Vodka Launches Freezer Martinis, Mapped Across London Bars for National Martini Day

At the core of each drink is NEFT Vodka, known for its smooth, velvety texture and high viscosity, with serves stored freezer-cold in NEFT’s iconic barrel packaging, originally designed to help keep the liquid chilled for hours.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka – the premium two-ingredient vodka known for its distinctive, eco-conscious barrel packaging – is celebrating National Martini Day (19 June) with a limited-time London bar program that charts the city through a curated selection of venues serving its signature freezer martini – a pre-batched, freezer-stored martini served ice-cold straight into the glass.Running from 19–30 June, the program spans a selection of London bars and restaurants across neighbourhoods including Soho, Notting Hill, Holborn, and Fitzrovia, with each stop on the route offering its own take on the martini, unified by the NEFT Vodka freezer-chilled serve.The result is a citywide map of freezer martinis – not defined by geography alone, but by how each venue interprets the same ultra-cold format. Each martini is pre-batched, stored at freezer temperature, and poured directly without traditional ice stirring, delivering a consistently cold, crisp serve with controlled dilution and reduced water waste associated with ice-led preparation.At the core of each drink is NEFT Vodka, known for its smooth, velvety texture and high viscosity, with serves stored freezer-cold in NEFT’s iconic barrel packaging, originally designed to help keep the liquid chilled for hours.Participating Venues:– GOLD - 95-97 Portobello Rd, London W11 2QB, United Kingdom– The Orangery - 81 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1DG, United Kingdom– Helen of Troy - 20 Hanway St, London W1T 1UG, United Kingdom– Nancy's - Colechurch House, London SE1 2SX, United Kingdom– Bauhaus warehouse - 538 Kingsland Rd, London E8 4AH, United Kingdom– The Bear - 296A Camberwell New Rd, London SE5 0RP, United Kingdom– El Camion - 25-27 Brewer St, London W1F 0RR, United Kingdom“Martinis are having a real moment again, with drinkers and bartenders rediscovering just how much variation you can get from such a simple classic,” said Amanda McLeod, CCO at NEFT Vodka. “For National Martini Day, we wanted to play with that idea – not by changing what’s in the glass, but by changing how it gets there. By batching and freezing the martinis in our NEFT Vodka barrels, we’re serving them at an extra-cold, precise temperature that keeps the drink crisp, clean and consistent, while also cutting down on the water waste that comes from traditional ice stirring. It’s a small shift in method, but it really changes how the drink is experienced differently across the city.”The freezer martini format has been developed with busy hospitality environments in mind, offering bars a streamlined alternative to traditional stirred service. By batching and storing martinis at freezer temperature ahead of service, venues are able to reduce preparation time while cutting water waste. In a traditional martini, ice is used to chill and dilute the cocktail before being discarded as meltwater – an often-overlooked byproduct of bar service. By removing ice from the serving process, the freezer martini offers a lower-waste alternative without changing the core of the cocktail itself.Launching for National Martini Day and running until the end of June, the program invites Londoners to explore a new way of experiencing the city through one of cocktail culture’s most enduring classics, consistently delivered at freezer temperature, across a curated selection of destinations.For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/en Sip responsibly. Please don’t drink and drive. 18+.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

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