Dentist of Gardena Educates Community on Gum Health and Oral Risks

The Gardena dental practice is helping local families understand periodontal pocket depth and the impact of smoking on long-term oral health.

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist of Gardena , a full-service, family-focused dental practice serving Gardena and surrounding communities in Southern California, is stepping up its commitment to patient education this June by sharing clear, actionable information on two conditions that quietly drive serious dental disease: deep periodontal pockets and tobacco-related oral damage. Gum disease is one of the most common yet underdiagnosed health problems in the United States, and many patients do not realize how much a single probing measurement can change their treatment path. When a hygienist records gum pockets 7mm deep or greater, that depth signals advanced disease that typically requires more than a standard cleaning to resolve. The caring team at Dentist of Gardena uses these measurements at every preventive visit to catch problems early and explain what each number means in plain language.Similarly, patients who receive a reading of 10 mm periodontal pockets during a periodontal evaluation face a higher risk of tooth loss if the condition goes untreated. The practice emphasizes that deeper pockets are not a reason for panic but are a clear signal to act. Dentist of Gardena offers scaling and root planing, follow-up periodontal care, and individualized maintenance plans to help patients at every stage of gum disease restore their oral health comfortably and affordably.Tobacco use compounds these risks considerably. Tooth decay from smoking is accelerated by reduced saliva flow, weakened enamel, and the suppression of the immune response that normally fights oral bacteria. The practice's experienced team regularly counsels patients on these connections and offers compassionate, judgment-free guidance for patients who smoke or have a history of tobacco use.Dentist of Gardena accepts Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal insurance, making this level of comprehensive periodontal and preventive care accessible to families who might otherwise delay treatment because of cost. For patients without insurance, the practice offers an in-house membership plan with family discounts, so cost is never a barrier to a healthy smile. Saturday appointments and after-school slots keep scheduling flexible for busy working families throughout the Gardena area.Patients who have received a concerning pocket depth reading, or who are concerned about how smoking may be affecting their teeth and gums, are encouraged to schedule an evaluation. Same-day emergency dental appointments are also kept available for urgent situations. To book an appointment or learn more, visit dentistofgardena.com or call the practice directly.

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