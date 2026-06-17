Inspection Support Network Powers Business Growth and Efficiency with Report Customization and Business Management Tools

Updates to ISN give home inspectors greater flexibility, faster workflows, and automated tools to capture more revenue.

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SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspection Support Network (ISN), the leading report writing and business management software solution for home inspectors, has released a number of new features designed to help inspectors deliver more professional reports, work faster, and grow their businesses with greater efficiency.The updates span two core areas of the ISN platform: report writing and business management.The Report Designer: More Control Over How Inspection Reports Look and FeelThe new ISN Report Designer gives inspectors flexible, visual control over how their reports are presented, without being boxed into rigid layouts. The Report Designer was introduced in phases, with each update expanding what inspectors can configure directly within the ISN Report Writer.The first phase introduced cover image customization, with four distinct header styles – a default single-image layout, a full-width photo overlay, a multi-image gallery, and a text-first no-image option – along with two styles for displaying ratings definitions and a new ratings overview section that gives clients a high-level summary of findings at a glance. All changes update in real time via Live Preview before publishing.Subsequent updates added four interactive report layout options: a narrative-forward Default Layout, a Grid Layout for quick scanning, a media-forward Large Cards Layout, and a Split View Layout that displays written findings and photos side by side. Each layout includes a side panel experience that lets clients click into any line item for full detail without losing their place in the report. The layouts are fully responsive across desktop, tablet, and mobile.The Report Designer also now includes Inspection Details customization, giving inspectors control over which property and contact information appears in the final report. Inspectors can choose between a structured multi-card layout and a modern split-view layout and use field-level visibility toggles to show or hide details such as license numbers, professional photos, phone numbers, and email addresses, supporting both brand presentation and client privacy.Rounding out the Report Designer release is the new Summary Organization feature, which gives inspectors control over where the summary appears in the report – at the beginning or end – and how findings within it are organized, whether by category, rating, or alphabetically. A well-structured summary reduces follow-up questions from clients and agents and ensures key findings are visible without requiring anyone to scroll through the full report to find them.Line-Level Ratings and Global Lists: Faster, Cleaner Inspection Report WritingISN also introduced two new tools aimed at reducing report writing time in the field.Line-level ratings allow inspectors to assign a status to individual line items without writing a comment. For findings that are standard and require no additional explanation, inspectors can rate and move on – reserving written comments for items that warrant them. The result is a faster workflow on site and a cleaner report for clients.Global Lists give inspectors a single place to build and manage the dropdown values used across their templates – appliance brands, room types, material choices, and more. Build a list once, connect it wherever it is needed, and any updates carry through automatically wherever that list is used.Business Management: Smarter Pricing And BookingFrom a business management tools perspective, ISN released two features focused on helping inspectors capture more revenue and convert more leads.Premium Time Slots automatically applies upcharges for inspections scheduled during any time block inspectors want, including evenings and weekends – no follow-up emails, no manual invoice edits. Inspectors configure their rules once, choosing applicable days, times, and flat fee amounts, and ISN applies the upcharge automatically across the online scheduler, order forms, and internal bookings. Upcharge visibility to clients is configurable, and individual overrides are available at any time.A new booking flow option in the Online Scheduler lets inspectors choose to display individual services before bundled packages, giving prospective clients a lower-priced entry point before they encounter higher-tier offerings. For inspectors who have seen leads drop off early in the booking flow, it offers a straightforward way to keep more potential clients engaged through to booking."We are committed to helping home inspectors ditch the busywork and boost their bottom line," said Will Singer, General Manager of ISN. "By bridging faster, more customizable report writing with automated scheduling controls like Premium Time Slots, we’re putting time back into the inspector's weekend and real revenue back into their business."AvailabilityAll newly announced Report Designer updates, template management tools, and automated business scheduling features are immediately live and fully embedded within the ISN home inspection software dashboard for existing subscribers. New users can experience these features by registering for a 30-day free trial.For more details on the updates or to watch feature demonstrations, visit the ISN Blog: https://www.inspectionsupport.com/blog/ About Inspection Support Network (ISN)Inspection Support Network is one of the industry’s most trusted software solutions for home inspectors, enabling more than one million inspections each year. ISN helps home inspectors ranging in size from sole proprietors to large multi-inspector businesses write inspection reports, build their company brands, automate workflows, and manage customer and agent relationships. With a comprehensive portfolio of easy-to-use tools, ISN empowers inspectors to simplify, streamline, and grow their businesses.

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