Jenkins Restoration and Remodel Marks 50-Plus Years Serving Southern Maryland Homeowners

The locally owned Hughesville contractor continues to expand its full-service restoration and remodeling reach across Prince George's and Anne Arundel County.

HUGHESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenkins Restoration and Remodel, a locally owned contractor based in Hughesville, Maryland , is marking more than five decades of trusted service to homeowners across Southern Maryland, bringing the same dedicated team and quality craftsmanship to every project it has delivered since the company's founding. With roots deep in Prince George's and Anne Arundel County, the firm has grown from a regional fixture into a recognized name for storm, fire, and water damage restoration as well as full kitchen, bath, roofing, and home addition projects.The milestone comes as Southern Maryland homeowners increasingly turn to Jenkins Restoration and Remodel for a seamless, stress-free experience that covers not only the physical repair work but also the insurance claims navigation that so often leaves families overwhelmed. The company's ability to manage both the contractor side and the paperwork side of a claim has become one of its most valued differentiators, setting it apart from firms that handle construction alone.Homeowners researching jenkins construction options in the Maryland market will find that Jenkins Restoration and Remodel combines the project management capabilities of a large firm with the personal accountability of a family-owned business. From emergency roof repairs following severe weather to meticulous bathroom renovations, every job is guided by the same commitment to durable, high-quality materials and transparent communication at every stage.The breadth of what the jenkins services group delivers under one roof reflects decades of refinement. Restoration crews trained in water mitigation, mold remediation, fire cleanup, and structural repair work alongside remodeling specialists who handle siding, windows, additions, and interior renovations, giving clients a single point of contact regardless of how complex their project becomes. That continuity of care reduces stress and keeps projects on budget and on schedule.For homeowners ready to begin a project or respond to recent storm or water damage, the jenkins enterprises contact page at the company's website connects directly to the team that handles same-day emergency calls as well as planned remodel consultations. Jenkins Restoration and Remodel continues to add service pages and local resources to its website so Southern Maryland residents can quickly find the specific help they need."Fifty years is a long time to earn a community's trust, and we do not take that lightly," said the owner of Jenkins Restoration and Remodel. "Every project we complete in Prince George's and Anne Arundel County carries our name, and that means our neighbors get our best work every single time, whether they are recovering from a flooded basement or adding a new kitchen that will last another generation."Homeowners throughout Southern Maryland are encouraged to visit jenkinsrnr.com to learn more about restoration and remodeling services or to request a free estimate.

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