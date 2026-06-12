The Mycelia Group and IgniteIt Expand IgniteHer Chicago With New Leadership Training Lounge for Women in Cannabis

Jessica Ferranti, founder of The Mycelia Group, will lead the IgniteHer Chicago leadership event June 14–16, 2026. IgniteHer is a multi-event campaign providing executive training, scholarships, and networking access for women leaders in cannabis.

Women leaders and investors will come together in Chicago June 14-16 with new bookable training sessions focused on executive presence and branding.

IgniteHer is designed to change that by combining access with visibility and intention. When women are in these rooms and their leadership is recognized, it reshapes how this industry grows.” — Jessica Ferranti, Founder, The Mycelia Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful launch in the D.C., New Jersey, and Ohio markets, The Mycelia Group, in collaboration with IgniteIt, is proud to announce the next phase of its national visibility campaign.IgniteHer Chicago, slated June 14-16, 2026, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile, will introduce an expanded programming designed to directly equip women executives with the resources, visibility, and professional networks needed to lead and grow within the cannabis industry.Building on the campaign's core premise that "Visibility Is the New Currency," the Chicago activation will debut the IgniteHer Lounge. Designed to help women leaders strengthen their visibility, sharpen their investor readiness, and build meaningful connections with capital partners, industry executives, and strategic collaborators.IgniteHer Lounge will offer complimentary, bookable training sessions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 15th and Tuesday, June 16th. Designed to ensure women are not only in the room but meaningfully positioned to lead once they arrive, participants can reserve complimentary sessions in one of five focus areas:• Building Blocks of a Pitch Deck: Learn the foundational elements investors expect to see and how to communicate your business opportunity with clarity and confidence.• Booking & Preparing for Speaking Engagements: Navigate industry speaking opportunities, increase your visibility, and maximize your impact on stage.• The Perfect Elevator Pitch: Craft a compelling narrative that resonates with investors, partners, and prospective customers.• Executive Presence: Develop strategies for commanding a room, communicating with confidence, and leading with intention.• Personal Branding: Define and amplify your professional identity to increase visibility, influence, and opportunity.Training sessions will be led by Jessica Ferranti, founder of The Mycelia Group; Jeanne Sullivan, founder of Sullivan Adventures and partner at Arcview Ventures; and Anthony Coniglio, president and chief executive officer of NewLake Capital Partners, bringing expertise in leadership , investing, fundraising, and business growth directly to attendees."Too often, women are left out of the rooms where decisions and dollars move," said Jessica Ferranti, founder of The Mycelia Group. "IgniteHer is designed to change that by combining access with visibility and intention. When women are in these rooms and their leadership is recognized, it reshapes how this industry grows."Sponsorship and Scholarship AccessIgniteHer Chicago continues its mission of expanding opportunity through underwritten event access. This initiative is supported by IgniteIt, which provides complimentary event access and promotional support across its national event portfolio. By pairing event access with digital storytelling, IgniteHer ensures that the contributions of women leaders are recognized across the broader cannabis ecosystem.Community and industry support for IgniteHer Chicago includes Emerald Lane Recruitment, NewLake Capital, Ashley Mosby of Dope CFO, Blue Sky Bank, Valley Bank, Pharos THC Beverages, Proteus420, Panacea Payroll, Embarc, and Crativ Packaging.Media support is provided by Proven Media, Smoke Show Co., Fat Nugs Magazine, and Beard Bros, whose promotional efforts help expand awareness of the campaign and its mission.To learn more about IgniteHer, apply for a scholarship, reserve a training session, or learn more about upcoming events , visit myceliagroup.com/events. For additional information or to register for a training session, contact Jessica Ferranti at hello@themyceliagroup.com.About IgniteHerIgniteHer is a multi-event scholarship and access campaign launched by the Mycelia Group, in collaboration with IgniteIt, to increase women’s visibility, access, and deal flow in the cannabis industry. The initiative underwrites access to industry-defining events while amplifying women’s 2 leadership through public recognition, curated networking, and investor-focused programming. Designed to scale across multiple markets through 2026, IgniteHer connects women leaders to capital, partnerships, and influence in the rooms where the future of cannabis is shaped. For information, visit myceliagroup.com.

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