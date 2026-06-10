Attorney General Hanaway Announces Update In Efforts Against Opioid Manufacturers, Retailers, and Distributors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced an update in her office’s efforts to protect Missourians from the devastating impacts of unregulated opioids. Relax Relief Rejuvenate Trading, LLC and owner Dustin Robinson (collectively, “RRR”), have agreed to suspend all in-state sales of 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”) and other kratom alkaloids, effective immediately. This agreement ends litigation between the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and RRR.

“This resolution is a win for Missouri families. 7-OH is a dangerous opioid that is infecting our communities,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “These are addictive, unregulated, chemically synthesized compounds with unknown outputs. My office will continue to hold accountable bad actors who sell harmful drugs in Missouri.”

RRR, a Kansas City-based 7-OH distributor, has agreed to not sell, ship, deliver or facilitate the sale of 7-OH, dihydro-7-hydroxymitragynine (“MGM-15”), mitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, or paynantheine at any retail store in the State of Missouri, or to sell those products to Missouri consumers only. Further, RRR will not sell, transfer or ship to any retailer or distributor with a place of business in Missouri. Under the agreement, any sale of these products to out-of-state distributors must be subject to a contract that they not be resold in Missouri. The Attorney General shall have the authority to enforce these contractual prohibitions on Missouri sales.

If RRR breaches the agreement, including by making a retail sale of any 7-OH product in Missouri, the Attorney General may seek a court order to stop the conduct. If RRR fails to immediately remedy its breach, the Attorney General may invoke an agreed $5 million penalty.

On November 20, 2025, the Attorney General’s Office issued a civil investigative demand to RRR, indicating that the office had reason to believe that the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of 7-OH products was a violation of state law. Later, the United States Justice Department announced that it had seized thousands of 7-OH products from RRR and others’ warehouses.

Following her office’s investigation, the Attorney General filed suit against RRR, asking the court to enjoin their continued manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of kratom and its alkaloids, including 7-OH and MGM-15. The lawsuit alleged that RRR had deceptively advertised its products as treatments for medical conditions—including mood disorders and ADHD—in violation of state and federal law; failed to adequately disclose dangerous active ingredients in its products; downplayed the risk of addiction and withdrawal; and falsely claimed that it was impossible to overdose from 7-OH, further misleading consumers.

The CDC has published data showing that annual hospitalizations from kratom exposure increased by 1,200 percent from 2015 to 2025. A sharp spike in reports to poison control in 2025 coincided with the widespread availability of 7-OH, and data collected by the Department of Health and Senior Services shows that kratom was listed as the cause of death by Missouri coroners at least 161 times from 2019 to June of 2025.

This announcement comes after a series of actions and resolutions by the Attorney General’s Office relating to the distribution of 7-OH and other kratom-derived products. Last week, the Attorney General’s Office announced a settlement agreement with Shaman Botanicals LLC (American Shaman), the company that manufactures RRR’s 7-OH products. As is the case in many settlements, neither the agreement with RRR, nor the settlement with American Shaman, constitutes an admission of liability, and no court found any defendant liable in either action.

Attorney General Hanaway will continue to root out deceptive, dangerous, and illegal activities that threaten the well-being of consumers across the State of Missouri. Missourians who believe they were harmed by 7-OH or other kratom alkaloids are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting an online complaint at ago.mo.gov.