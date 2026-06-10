Gov. Little launches next phase of One Big Beautiful Bill implementation with Workforce Pell Coordinating Council

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2026-05 today establishing the State Workforce Pell Coordinating Council (SWPCC), marking the next phase of Idaho’s implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and expanding opportunities for Idahoans to gain the skills they need for high-demand careers.

Signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act created the new Workforce Pell Grant program, allowing eligible students to use federal Pell Grants for high-quality, short-term workforce training programs that lead to industry-recognized credentials and in-demand jobs.

The Governor’s executive order creates a statewide framework to ensure Idaho is prepared to quickly and effectively implement the new program while aligning training opportunities with workforce needs across the state.

“Idaho has become a national leader in workforce development through innovative programs like Idaho LAUNCH, and now we are taking the next step in implementing President Trump’s Talent Strategy for America. The Workforce Pell Grant program builds on the success of Idaho LAUNCH by creating even more pathways for Idahoans to earn valuable credentials, fill good-paying jobs, and strengthen our economy. By acting now, we can ensure Idaho is ready to maximize this new opportunity for students, employers, and communities across our state,” Governor Little said.

ABOUT THE WORKFORCE PELL GRANT PROGRAM

The Workforce Pell Grant program complements Idaho LAUNCH, which has already helped thousands of Idahoans access education and training opportunities tied to in-demand careers. Together, Idaho LAUNCH and Workforce Pell Grants will provide a broader range of financial aid options, helping more students and adult learners gain the skills employers need while strengthening Idaho’s workforce pipeline.

The Workforce Pell Grant program expands federal financial aid beyond traditional degree programs, helping students access shorter-term training programs that can lead directly to careers in fields facing workforce shortages.

The Idaho Workforce Development Council adopted a policy today to guide the implementation of the program.

Under the Governor’s executive order, the State Workforce Pell Coordinating Council will oversee implementation of the program in Idaho, including recommending eligibility standards, maintaining an approved program registry, monitoring program performance, ensuring federal compliance, and coordinating with education and workforce partners statewide.

The council will be co-chaired by representatives from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education and the Idaho Workforce Development Council, with participation from the State Board of Education and the Office of the Governor. Additional education, workforce, and labor partners may serve in advisory roles.

GOVERNOR HIGHLIGHTS NEW NUMBERS ON LAUNCH

Governor Little also highlighted new numbers demonstrating the success of Idaho LAUNCH: