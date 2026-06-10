Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little will join First Lady Melania Trump Thursday in Washington, D.C., to celebrate Idaho’s participation in the First Lady’s efforts to expand her Fostering the Future initiative with the launch of her Fostering the Future Accounts.

This new financial resource will empower foster youth to prepare for a fiscally independent future.

Children in foster care will be able to own a dedicated savings and investment vehicle, created in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The First Lady will announce her new financial initiative during an event with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and invited governors, including Governor Little, on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/9 a.m. MT.

The event will be livestreamed at WH.Gov/live.