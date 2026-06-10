Local Renton Plumbing Company, Trusted Plumbing and Heating, Nominated for The Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW

Trusted Plumbing and Heating are Best in the PNW 2026 Nominees

Local Renton Plumbing Company, Trusted Plumbing and Heating, Nominated for 2026 Best in the PNW in both the Plumbing Services and Heat & Air Company categories

We’re really grateful to be included in this year’s Best in the PNW awards. We always make an effort to do right by our customers, and it’s encouraging to see that effort recognized.” — Jim Cunningham

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Renton plumbing company , Trusted Plumbing and Heating, is proud to announce its nomination for the Seattle Times' 2026 Best in the PNW awards in both the Plumbing Services and Heat & Air Company categories. The company is honored to be recognized as one of the leading local providers and hopes to garner enough community votes to win in either category.The Best in the PNW awards celebrate businesses that have earned the trust and support of their local communities through outstanding performance and dedication. The Seattle Times hosts this competition every year, fielding thousands of votes across dozens of categories. Being nominated in two major home service categories highlights Trusted Plumbing and Heating's reputation as a reliable provider for homeowners and businesses across the region. Trusted Plumbing and Heating was also nominated last year, but did not earn enough votes to win.Jim Cunningham, owner of Trusted Plumbing and Heating, expressed his humble gratitude for the nominations, “We’re really grateful to be included in this year’s Best in the PNW awards. We always make an effort to do right by our customers, and it’s encouraging to see that effort recognized.”Trusted Plumbing and Heating has been in business for over a decade, serving King and Pierce county homeowners in the South Sound region. They have a dedicated team of licensed plumbers and HVAC technicians at their Renton office, and offer a wide array of home services, ranging from water heater repairs to full home repiping. As prominent emergency plumbers Renton homeowners rely on Trusted Plumbing and Heating in their times of need. Their transparent pricing model and quick response times have earned them a strong reputation in the area.Community members can support Trusted Plumbing and Heating by participating in the Best in the PNW voting process and helping recognize local businesses that make a positive impact. People all over the Greater Seattle area are encouraged to cast their votes; ballots can be cast once per day until the end of the voting period, June 26th. Winners will be announced in September.About Trusted Plumbing and HeatingTrusted Plumbing and Heating is a full-service plumbing, heating, and air conditioning company based in Renton and serving homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Seattle area. Known for transparent prices, quality workmanship, and exceptional customer service, the company provides reliable solutions for plumbing repairs, HVAC installations, maintenance, emergency services, and more.

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